The Killing Vote: When, where, how to watch, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The Killing Vote is the latest rising star among K-drama enthusiasts worldwide, with a story that experiments with the concept of justice in the face of criminals escaping punishment. This brand new SBS drama is adapted from the webtoon by the name National Death Penalty Vote (국민사형투표) written by Eom Se-yoon and illustrated by Jung Yi-poom.

Boasting a cast of talented names like Lim Ji-yeon, Park Hae-jin, and Park Sung-woong, among others, this series is a product of screenwriter Jo Yoon-young who previously worked on the renowned drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016).

It can be watched on SBS TV and Amazon Prime Video. It releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm KST.

Plot, where to watch, air time, and other details on The Killing Vote

Directed by Park Shin-woo, The Killing Vote has taken over chart ratings and received praise with only one episode out so far. As the title suggests, this Kakao Page webtoon-turned-drama revolves around a character called Gaetal, meaning Dog Mask in English, whose identity is anonymous.

Following the atrocities carried out by criminals who have ways of avoiding punishment from the law, a poll is sent to the phones of people above the age of 18. They are to decide whether such criminals should get the death penalty, and if more than 50 percent vote in favor, Dog Mask hunts down the perpetrators.

Park Hae-jin plays Kim Moo-chan, the career-driven leader of the First Investigation Team at the Southern Police Agency. Park Sung-woong is seen as Kwon Seok-joo, who is spending his days in prison after murdering a rapist whose victim was his daughter and is referred to as "Professor" by fellow inmates. Lim Ji-yeon plays Joo-hyun, a police officer at the Cyber Safety Bureau, who is sorting riddles and upending worlds in pursuit of the masked executioner.

The three characters - Kim Moo-chan, Joo-hyun, and Kwon Suk-joo - have a strange relationship. While Moo-chan and Joo-hyun have polar opposite personalities and investigation methods, they form a duo, looking for Dog Mask as he grows ever menacing. Moreover, Kwon Suk-joo is now considered the next target of the national death penalty vote, and the three characters are in a situation where it's hard to trust each other.

This crime-thriller series which will be released in 12 parts, is ongoing and can be watched on SBS TV and Amazon Prime Video. It releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm KST. The first episode itself brought in a lot of positive reviews upon dropping on August 10, racking up a 5.2 percent viewership rating on the first day. Hence, K-drama lovers have an exciting ride to look forward to.

Other information on The Killing Vote

The Killing Vote is a product of Pan Entertainment, the house that created other successes like When The Camellia Blooms (2019), Fight For My Way (2017), Moon Embracing The Sun (2012), and more.

As per Korean local media reports, the company's initial plan was to make two episodes available at the launch of The Killing Vote. The plan got changed as a side effect of the recent typhoon, leading to a real-world emergency news broadcast taking place on SBS.

Actor Park Hae-jin was previously seen in Cheese In The Trap (2016), Doctor Stranger (2014), and more. Park Sung-woong appeared in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018) and Snowdrop (2021-2022), among other titles. Meanwhile, Lim Ji-yeon shook the audience with her performances in The Glory (2022, 2023) and Lies Hidden In My Garden (2023).