The Last Bus ending explained: Still have a planet to save?

Netflix's latest sci-fi drama, The Last Bus, was released on April 1, 2022. Like many children's fantasy dramas involving a crazed scientist and a group of youngsters on whom the future of the planet depends, this show too follows the tried and tested path of the ones that came before it.

Much like Disney's The Mysterious Benedict Society, the final part of The Last Bus reveals crucial details and deals with the mad scientist's perspective on whatever he has done (which shockingly, is not as bad). However, deviating from the usual sci-fi fantasies, the ending adds a layer of twists and does not exactly wrap the crisis up.

Read on to learn what the ending of The Last Bus meant.

*Spoilers ahead*

The Last Bus ending: The sins of our fathers

The first seven episodes follow a typical path- a group of misfit young children aged 12-16 try to survive in an adult-free world, believing everyone is dead. As they try to find the reason and the man behind it, they bond with each other and even become friends with an orb named Borb.

The orbs, described as genie orbs, are the reason no one exists in the world. Their laser shooters have been vaporizing humans from the very start. After successfully dodging it all with the help of Borb (and the power of love and friendship), the group reaches the mansion of the billionaire eco-scientist Dalton Monkhouse, played by Robert Sheehan.

After confronting Dalton in his sleep pod, the kids discover that the vaporized humans are not dead but are rather in sleeping pods, where they were teleported. Dalton holds a device called the 'Nexus Key' that controls this entire procedure. He aims to keep humans asleep till the carbon levels of the atmosphere reach an optimum level (Can't argue with that logic, Thanos).

While the kids are in the midst of an argument with Dalton about bringing their families back, a massive twist occurs. A cult-like group breaches the mansion, led by a young girl who seems to know all about the mansion, the scientist, and the technology. Their goal is world domination (of course).

They overpower and lock the young heroes while the leader of the group, a young lady enters the chamber where Dalton is taped to a chair. Except for one thing, they missed the little genius Nas (Moosa Mostafa), who is still hiding in that chamber. The girl comes and snatches the Nexus key. The key, which is only accessible through Dalton's DNA, is functional in her hand. Yes, this is Dalton's daughter.

She plans to play God in the new world by choosing who comes back from hibernation and who does not. While she is saying her piece and monologuing, Nas frees Dalton. Dalton manages to snatch the Nexus key and escapes while setting the mansion for self-destruction.

The group does manage to get out just in time, with a final help from Borb, who is pretty much the hero in The Last Bus.

Not really the ending: The perfect setup for a sequel

The ending of the final episode of The Last Bus does not really ring out a finale tone. Rather, it is the first of many discoveries. With the group united, Borb ready, and everybody armed with a sense of purpose, the real battle to save humanity is set to begin.

This ends is the perfect set up for a sequel despite no word from Netflix about a renewal. The show is still new and has a long way to go before the streaming giant makes any decisions on the future of the show.

