The Last Waltz Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Last Waltz Tour is scheduled to return in November of this year. The concerts are celebrating The Band’s 1976 farewell concert and will include Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, and Don Was, among others, this year. The tour will kick off with two performances on November 3 and 4 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and will come to an end on November 20 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The show is being presented by Robbie Robertson, his son, Sebastian Robertson, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents. It aims to recapture the elements of the original 1976 concert, which Martin Scorsese filmed and made available in 1978.

Warren Haynes @thewarrenhaynes



Presale tickets for all 13 shows are now available at



#thelastwaltz @BlackbirdProd I will once again be part of The Last Waltz Tour, which will begin 11/3 in Port Chester, NY.Presale tickets for all 13 shows are now available at thelastwaltztour.live/presale with code WALTZTOUR22 I will once again be part of The Last Waltz Tour, which will begin 11/3 in Port Chester, NY. Presale tickets for all 13 shows are now available at thelastwaltztour.live/presale with code WALTZTOUR22 #thelastwaltz @BlackbirdProd https://t.co/FHUI9ud1HS

Other performers on the 2022 tour include Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns. They will perform Allen Toussaint's original arrangements.

Robbie Robertson in a press release said,

"It is such an honor that the musical celebration of the Last Waltz and the Band carries on today. Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition."

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Tickets

Tickets for The Last Waltz tour will be available starting September 16 at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster. Attendees can get access to the presale now using the code WALTZTOUR22.

Mahaffey Theater @MahaffeyTheater



The Last Waltz Tour makes a triumphant return featuring a Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards and many more! JUST ANNOUNCEDThe Last Waltz Tour makes a triumphant return featuring a Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards and many more! JUST ANNOUNCED 📣The Last Waltz Tour makes a triumphant return featuring a Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards and many more! https://t.co/KGrv2Qfjtt

Wortman, creator and producer of the Last Waltz Tour franchise, said:

"We are counting down the days till we get to see this lineup, performing these songs, in the greatest music celebration of our lives. Seeing the audiences sing along to every word at every show as one family is what all of us music fans live for."

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Dates

Anders Osborne @Anders_Osborne

Use code WALTZTOUR22

#thelastwaltz @BlackbirdProd The Band’s iconic Last Waltz is a piece of Rock & Roll History. I am honored to be a small part of this years tour! alongside these wonderful musicians. Presale tickets at thelastwaltztour.live/presale Use code WALTZTOUR22 The Band’s iconic Last Waltz is a piece of Rock & Roll History. I am honored to be a small part of this years tour! alongside these wonderful musicians. Presale tickets at thelastwaltztour.live/presale Use code WALTZTOUR22#thelastwaltz @BlackbirdProd https://t.co/Qw36utOFSe

Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY at Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY at The Paramount

Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 — Boston, MA at Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 — Washington, DC at Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA at Altria Theater

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL at Mahaffey Theater

More about first iteration of the concert

The Last Waltz was a concert by the Canadian-American rock group The Band in 1976. Held during American Thanksgiving Day at the time, The Last Waltz was advertised as The Band's "farewell concert appearance."

The first iteration of the concert was joined by special guests including previous employers Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan, as well as Paul Butterfield, Bobby Charles, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood, and Neil Young. The musical director for the 1976 concert was The Band's original record producer, John Simon.

The concert was produced and managed by Bill Graham and filmed by director Martin Scorsese, who made it into a documentary of the same title, released in 1978. Jonathan Taplin, the tour’s manager from 1969 to 1972, later produced the film Mean Streets with Scorcese as director. The film features concert performances, intermittent song renditions shot on a studio soundstage, and interviews by Scorsese with members of The Band.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora