The Lemonheads 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American alternative-rock band, The Lemonheads, has announced a North American tour slated for this September. The tour marks the 30th anniversary of their album, It’s a Shame About Ray.

The North American trek will kickstart in Lititz, Pennsylvania on November 17, and then stop at Toronto, Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Washington DC and a few other cities, before wrapping up in Boston on December 17.

Tickets for The Lemonheads tour will go on sale from August 12 via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will be available starting August 11 (use code APPLAUSE).

Before the band commences their North American tour, they will play a set of shows in Ireland and the UK.

The Lemonheads 2022 tour dates and venues

The Lemonheads @TheLemonheads After our trip to the UK, we’re bringing the Ray tour home with US dates in November

On the tour, The Lemonheads will be supported by a rotating cast of former member Juliana Hatfield, alongside The Nils, Rusty, On Being An Angel and Bass Drum of Death.

Here is a complete list of dates and venues for the tour:

November 17 — Lititz, PA at Mickey’s Black Box

November 18 — Toronto, ON at Phoenix Theater *

November 19 — Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop

November 20 — Bloomington, IL at The Castle Theater

November 21 — Omaha, NE at The Waiting Room

November 23 — Billings, MT at Pub Station

November 25 — Seattle, WA at Showbox ^

November 26 — Portland, OR at Revolution Hall ^

November 28 — San Francisco, CA at Great American Music Hall ^

November 29 — Sacramento, CA at Harlow’s ^

December 01 — San Diego, CA at House of Blues ^

December 02 — Santa Ana, CA at Observatory ^

December 03 — Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues ^

December 04 — Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex ^

December 05 — Denver, CO at Bluebird Theatre ^

December 07 — Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre ^

December 09 — Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue #

December 10 — Chicago, IL at Metro %

December 11 — Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall %

December 12 — Washington, DC at 9.30 Club %

December 14 — Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer %

December 15 — New York, NY at Le Poisson Rouge %

December 16 — New Jersey, NJ at White Eagle Hall %

December 17 — Boston, MA at Paradise %

Reference:

* = w/ Rusty and The Nils

^ = w/ Bass Drum of Death and On Being An Angel

# = w/ Bass Drum of Death, On Being An Angel, and Juliana Hatfield

% = On Being An Angel and Juliana Hatfield

Who are The Lemonheads?

The alternative rock band was formed in 1986 by Evan Dando, Ben Deily, and Jesse Peretz. Dando has remained the band’s only constant member since its formation.

The band’s popularity grew in 1992 with their label album, It's a Shame about Ray. Shortly after, the band released a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's Mrs. Robinson, which became one of their most successful singles.

The band was active until 1997 after which it went on a hiatus. In 2005, it reformed with a new lineup following which the band released a self-titled album in 2006. In February 2019, the band released its latest album, Varshons 2.

In 2022, The Lemonhead's album It’s A Shame About Ray got a deluxe 30th-anniversary edition. Earlier this year, frontman Evan Dando performed the album in full at a series of European shows. The Lemonheads also opened for Jawbreaker at a Los Angeles show in April.

