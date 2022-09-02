The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - 5 things to know about Durin IV

Durin IV, a young dwarf leader, is the King of Durin's Folk in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the most anticipated shows of 2022. The series premiered its eight-episode first season on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. Developed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show features an ensemble cast of both familiar and new characters.

The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Although the series begins at a time of relative peace, the long-feared evil soon re-emerges in Middle-earth.

The showrunners have stated:

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.”

Owain Arthur plays the role of Durin IV, one of the central characters in the show. He is filled with deep passion for his kingdom and is loyal to his wife Princess Disa (played by Sophia Nomvete). His bromance with Elrond (played by Robert Aramayo) will remind the audience of the connection between Gimli and Legolas in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Check out these interesting facts about the Dwarf-king before you catch him in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

5 interesting facts about Durin IV that you must know

1) He is the descendant of Durin I

Durin IV is the descendant of Durin I, who founded the line of Dwarves called Durin's Folk. Durin I was also called Durin the Deathless due to his illustrious life.

Durin I passed away at the end of the First Age. The Dwarves believed that he would be reincarnated among his descendants a total of six times. As a result, Durin IV, who was born during the late Second Age, is the fourth descendant who named after Durin I.

2) The Dwarves believed that he had the spirit of Durin I inside of him

Durin's name was taken from an Old Norse poem called Volsupa, where the King's name translates to “sleepy”.

The Dwarves believed that the rulers who were named after Durin I contained his spirit within them. Durin IV was thus believed to be a reincarnation of Durin I, as he also had remarkable physical resemblance with his ancestor.

3) He bore one of the Seven Rings of Power

Durin IV bore the ring of power that was given to his predecessor. One of the Seven Rings of Power was originally given to his father Durin III. The ring is called “Angya” in elvish, and “Handórm” by the Dwarves.

4) He ruled the Dwarf-realm of Khazad-dûm

Durin IV ruled the Dwarf-realm of Khazad-dûm in the Second Age. According to Tolkien's The Silmarillion, Durin's Folk settled in Khazad-dûm during the Years of the Trees, and prospered throughout the First Age.

After the end of the War of Wrath and the ruins of the two Dwarf-cities called Nogrod and Belegost, many of the Dwarves in these two cities migrated to Khazad-dûm. Their interactions with Durin's Folk resulted in a long line of Dwarves that lived in The Lord of the Ring's Moria.

5) He fought against Sauron in the War of the Last Alliance

Durin IV was the Dwarf-king during the War of the Last Alliance. He fought in the Last Alliance of Men and Elves against Sauron. The Second Age in Middle-Earth history comes to an end with the death of Sauron in this epic battle.

