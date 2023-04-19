The Masked Singer season 9 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

This week marks the release of the new episode of The Masked Singer season 9. Currently, 9 episodes of The Masked Singer have been released, and fans have been constantly sharing their reactions on social media. It appears that viewers are enjoying The Masked Singer season 9, which has become one of FOX's most trending shows.

Based on the season 9 description, the show features singers who have collectively earned "28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award nominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.”

Two new contestants appeared to challenge Doll in the previous episode of season 9, resulting in a lot of drama and entertainment. This upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9 will also see a number of twists and turns. Season 9 episode 10 of The Masked Singer will air on FOX on April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The latest episode of The Masked Singer season 9 can also be viewed on websites like Fubo TV, YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu Plus Live TV aside from FOX.

Episode 10 of The Masked Singer Season 9 has been titled Supreme Six

This episode of season 9 will bring back memories of the show's beginning. As part of this upcoming episode, fans will be able to see a recap of the show since its premiere. The episode will also include a glimpse of all the contestants who have been unmasked so far. Additionally, all of the contestants present will take the stage for an outstanding performance.

The episode will also include some behind-the-scenes footage and clues about the identities of the contestants. The synopsis of episode 10 of season 9 reads:

“The road to the finals is underway while recapping the journeys of the three remaining champions and the three remaining underdogs, while also looking back on the season and who has been eliminated thus far. The episode features a new performance from each of the champions, as well as all-new clues and behind-the-scenes footage.”

The episode will feature host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

In the previous episode of season 9, the judges made guesses about Dandelion's identity, the contestant who came in third. The guesses were, Milla Jovovich (Jenny), Alicia Witt (Ken), Sara Bareilles (Robin), and Zooey Deschanel (Nicole). The contestant turned out to be award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Alicia Witt.

The panel also guessed Lamp was Melissa Joan Hart (Jenny, Robin, and Nicole) or Michelle Williams (Ken). The contestant was revealed to be actress, director, and author Melissa Joan Hart.

With the show nearing its end, the excitement for episode 10 is growing. So far, several talented singers have been unmasked, including:

Dandelion (Alicia Witt)

Lamp (Melissa Joan Hart)

Doll (Dee Snider)

Moose (George Wendt)

Scorpio (Christine Quinn)

Axolotl (Alexis Bliss)

Fairy (Holly Robinson Peete)

Squirrel (Malin Akerman)

Jackalope (Lele Pons)

Wolf (Michael Bolton)

Polar Bear (Grandmaster Flash)

Night Owl (Debbie Gibson)

Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel)

Mustang (Sara Evans)

Gnome (Dick Van Dyke)

The contestants still in the competition are Medusa, California Roll, UFO, Mantis, Macau, and Gargoyle.

