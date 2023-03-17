"The Nazi first aid kit is wild": Tom Sachs allegations explored as Nike issues statement 

In a shocking exposé top artist and Nike collaborator, Tom Sachs was outed for his cult-like workplace environment, misconduct at work and toxic work culture. Curbed published an investigative piece on the designer where they spoke to anonymous former employees about the concerning workplace culture. Since being ousted, Nike has issued a statement addressing the artist.

Nike first partnered with Tom Sachs in 2012 for the launch of the NikeCraft Mars Yard 1.0 sneakers. They have collaborated ever since. Most recently, they released a General Purpose Shoe together.

Addressing the shocking work culture at Tom Sachs’ studio, Nike said in a statement to Complex that they were in contact with the boss in question to understand matters better. Nike said:

“We’re deeply concerned by the very serious allegations. We’re in contact with Tom and his studio seeking to better understand this situation and how these issues are being addressed.”

Speaking about a Nazi first aid kid that was present at Sach's studio, one netizen wrote online:

What did Tom Sachs do?

If one simply thinks of bizarre working hours and no pay, they are in for a distressing ride ahead. It was revealed that Tom Sachs had strict rules when it came to his employees. It was demanded that they walk quietly in the studio, place objects in a parallel and 90-degree angle and also adhere to strict dietary and exercise regimens. To ensure that the latter was being followed sternly, Sachs organized group workouts under the name of Space Camp, where employees wore matching workout outfits. A former studio assistant revealed in the investigation:

“We’d go out jogging in Soho, and people would take pictures of us. It’s not like they knew who Tom was; they just thought they were a regular cult.”

Tom Sachs was also exposed for using terms like “autistic,” “r*tarded” and b**ch” regularly. An employee revealed that he threw a sheet of steel across the room because someone had kept it in the wrong place.”

A former administrative employee revealed in the exposé that Sachs called in for a Zoom meeting with female Nike employees while he was wearing his underwear. He also referred to one of the women as his “type” while talking to his toddler. He reportedly told the toddler during a meeting:

“See, this is what we call a ‘shiksa goddess.’ This is what we call Daddy’s type.”

Sachs had also nicknamed a storage closet as the “r*pe room,” which he latter began called a “consent room.” It was also revealed that p*rnography was a repeated topic of discussion. Speaking about the sexism that female employees had to deal with regularly, one former employee revealed:

“He treated the men so much differently. The men had to the potential to be his protégés. He didn’t view the women that way.”

While discussing one of his assistant’s living situation, Sachs asked her if she was “f**king all of her roommates.” In a separate instance, he told her that she was “lucky to live in a day and age when curves and butts are in fashion.”

The studio also demanded that employees must respond to commands only by saying “I understand” or “I don’t understand.”

Tom Sachs’ management style also included forcing employees to give up money to a “Leatherface” piggy bank, which was in reference to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The artist’s demands also included feeding his dog a gourmet meal three times a day that included sweet potatoes, rabbit, julienned spinach, cranberry powder, aloe-vera juice and coconut oil.

New hires were also given manuals on how to approach Sachs about his preferred lunches and things to avoid doing that could make the boss “mad.”

It was revealed that everyone had become aware of the sound of Sachs’ footsteps as they detested working for him.

These are just a few concerning instances among the many which have come to light. Those interested can read the exposé on Curbed’s official website.

Poll : 0 votes