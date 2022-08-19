The Next 365 Days ending explained: Does Laura end up with Nacho?

The Next 365 Days, the third installment of Netflix's popular thriller series 365 Days, debuted on the streaming platform on August 19, 2022. Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes' nearly pointless film follows Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) and Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) after the shocking events of the previous two films.

After a disappointingly hollow plotline, which barely had any story or charisma, the film culminated in a supposedly emotional confrontation between Massimo and Laura, deviating from the more unrealistic ending of the book. To answer the question about Laura and Nacho, the film comes to a close without revealing who Laura eventually ends up with.

Continue reading to learn more about The Next 365 Days' vague conclusion.

The Next 365 Days ending: A surprisingly open-to-interpretation conclusion

CherryRed’sReads @CherryRedsReads y’all are not going to be prepared! It is & that ending… #365days #massimo #nacho Just finished watching #TheNext365Days movie at the @netflix movie premiere here in NYC &y’all are not going to be prepared! It is& that ending… Just finished watching #TheNext365Days movie at the @netflix movie premiere here in NYC & 😲😲😲 y’all are not going to be prepared! It is 🔥 & that ending… 💀 #365days #massimo #nacho https://t.co/aC1QJQ3l9h

The entirety of The Next 365 Days dealt with a latent love triangle that was quite baseless, to be honest. However, since the events of the previous film, Laura has had a consistent feeling of inadequacy with Massimo. Massimo also felt a similar way, and that led to growing emotional distance between the two leads. This did not stop the creators from inserting some steamy scenes between them (because, why not?).

The Next 365 Days started gearing up for the finale when Laura went to visit Portugal. There, Laura ran into Nacho's (played by Simone Susinna) sister, who explained to her that Nacho's intentions were never bad and that he was only "loyal" to his family. This prompted Laura to give Nacho a chance to explain himself. Of course, their meeting ended up in a steamy lovemaking scene on a picturesque beach. These were the parts where the production team paid attention to the details.

Nacho then promised to give her enough time to herself before saying that he would wait for her.

"I don't want my happiness at the cost of your suffering. I want you to want me… I will wait for you, until you're ready,"

When Laura returned to the hotel, she encountered Massimo. Unlike his character in the past, the more understanding Massimo decided to leave for Sicily to give Laura some space. Over the course of the next few sequences, Laura accepted that she was in love with Nacho. After a fantasy threesome in her dreams, Laura decided to go to Sicily and tell Massimo everything.

Nacho surprised her by dressing up as her driver and confessing how he felt right before she went to meet Massimo. Massimo and Laura met at the beach, where a surprisingly understanding Massimo told her that he knew about her affair with Nacho and that he felt bad that Laura had to deal with all of her problems alone. He also regretted that Laura could not approach him when she needed to.

Massimo went on to reveal that he believed, like his father, that if someone truly loves someone, they should set them free. Hearing this, Laura told him that he would be a great father someday. The screen cut to black right after Massimo asked if she was back, leaving viewers with no concrete ending.

The movie's conclusion had the potential to be excellent, but it fell short. Perhaps the creators wanted to keep it open-ended. This could also potentially be a way to keep the doors open for a sequel. Unless the creative team suggests otherwise, the ending remains incomplete.

The Next 365 Days is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Babylona Bora