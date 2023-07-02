The Next Black Millionaires: Meet the cast

The Next Black Millionaires is a one-of-a-kind business-related docuseries where three black professionals try to turn their passion into business oppurtunities with the help of mentors and a $100,000 grant. The contestants were chosen by the SheaMoisture organization and the new series will feature their journey as they try to overcome their obstacles and build an empire.

The series is six episodes long and will premiere on Roku on Friday, July 7, at 03:01 am ET. In the end, the owners will themselves announce if their product was a hit or a flop.

Dorian Morris and others to star in The Next Black Millionaires

1) Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty

Dorian holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA and a Master’s in Business administration from the Harvard Business School. She has worked alongside many brands as their manager or saleswoman, like Macy’s, Johnson & Johnson and General Mills.

Morris served as the director of Sundial Brands and Coty for two years before starting her own consulting organization in 2017 and her beauty brand “Undefined Beauty” in 2018.

She wanted to make “plant magic” accessible to everyone in a budgeted prize and according her interview with Well+Good:

“We all deserve access to high-quality products that don't cost your firstborn child, so Undefined was created to bridge that gap and elevate some amazing plant wisdom, but accessibly priced.”

Undefined Beauty takes a “clean-ical approach” when it comes to skincare by combining the ancient plant wisdom with modern techniques.

All of the company’s products are non-toxic, clean, and cost $30. Dorian’s new R&R line takes the help of mushrooms and the launch of this line maybe featured on The Next Black Millionaires.

2) LaToya Stirrup from KAZMALEJE

LaToya Stirrup holds 16 years of experience in managing digital and traditional advertising campaigns. She has also worked as an account executive for some companies like Agency Net and OgilvyOne.

Stirrup attended the Florida State University and founded the Digital Grass Innovation & Technology organization for nine years.

In an interview with Hello Beautiful, LaToya explained:

"We developed these products for the consumers who were frustrated because they were tired of long wash days, breakage while detangling, and hair tools that just didn’t work. Instead of waiting for a big brand to create something for us, we decided to do it ourselves."

LaToya is the co-founder of KAZMALEJE along with her two sisters. Created in May 2016, KAZMALEJE offers hair accessories made specially for curly black hair to prevent tangling and to empower women with “love, care and style.”

Each comb provided by them is round, thick, and costs less than $25. It is unknown which line of product LaToya will launch in The Next Black Millionaires.

3) Neil Hudson from Scotch Boyz

Neil Hudson has attended four schools to study public policy and Law, including UMass Boston, University of the Western Cape, University of California, and The University of the West Indies.

He is from Atlanta, Georgia, and attended high school with his best friends and the co-founders of Scotch Boyz, Drew Gray, Matthew Wallace, and Kemar Swaby.

The four friends attended different universities but would meet once a year for Drew’s annual BBQ, where they would make a Jamaican sauce whose recipe is more than 60 years old and will be featured on The Next Black Millionaires.

Scotch Boyz was established in 2016 and the brand currently makes more than seven sauces and seasonings. Each product costs less than $15 and most of them are currently sold out, according to their official website.

All the episodes of The Next Black Millionaires will be dropped on Roku together on Friday, July 7.

