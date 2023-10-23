The Office: 5 characters everyone disliked with a burning passion

The Office, a popular sitcom, has delighted millions of fans with its funny and relatable depiction. It covers the daily lives of paper company employees. It boasts a diverse cast of characters, each with their own quirks and personalities. However, not all of them are equally likable or sympathetic.

The show creates scenarios and draws the audience into the conflicts and disagreements between the characters, whether they are with their colleagues, superiors, or customers. Occasionally, they make attempts to display kindness or remorse, however, for the most part, their behavior remains unchanged and continues to evoke anger and irritation from everyone around them.

The Office is a show that relies on a specific kind of humor, and it may not appeal to viewers who hate feeling embarrassed for others. Even the main characters have their moments of being annoying sometimes, but later characters added to the show were worse and made fans dislike the last few seasons.

From Nellie to Bernard: The Office's top 5 unpopular characters

1) Nellie Bertram

Nellie Bertram was a character who joined The Office in season 7. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Nellie Bertram was a character who joined the show in season 7 as a special projects manager. She later moved to Scranton and took over Andy’s job as regional manager while he was away. Nellie was very bossy, manipulative, and insensitive to the other employees. She also had a weird obsession with adopting a baby and tried to steal one from an adoption agency.

Nellie was disliked by most of the fans and the characters on the show because she was very annoying and unqualified for her position, adding to some of the worst episodes of the show.

She also had a rivalry with Andy, who tried to get his job back from her. She eventually became more sympathetic when she revealed her backstory and her struggles with her ex-husband, but she never really won over the audience.

One of her most infuriating moments was when she gave everyone in the office new performance reviews based on her personal opinions of them. She gave Jim a bad review because he was too handsome, Dwight a bad review because he was too weird, and Pam a good review because she liked her shoes.

2) Todd Packer

Todd Packer was one of Michael’s oldest friends and a traveling salesman for Dunder Mifflin. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Todd Packer was one of Michael’s oldest friends and a traveling salesman for Dunder Mifflin. He appeared sporadically throughout the show and was always rude, crude, and offensive to everyone he met.

Todd Packer made racist, homophobic, and vulgar jokes that no one found funny. He also had no respect for anyone’s personal space or property. Except for Michael, who thought he was hilarious and cool, almost everyone on the show hated him. He also had a few fans who enjoyed his outrageous antics and pranks.

3) Gabe Lewis

Gabe Lewis was a character who joined The Office in season 6. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Gabe Lewis was a character who joined The Office in season 6 as a liaison between Dunder Mifflin and Sabre, the new parent company. He was the Coordinating Director of Emerging Regions and was very awkward, timid, and insecure. Lewis also had a creepy obsession with horror movies and Japanese culture.

Gabe was disliked by most of the fans and the characters on the show because he was very annoying and pathetic. He also had a relationship with Erin that made her unhappy and uncomfortable. He tried to control her and make her jealous by dating other women after they broke up.

4) Robert California

Robert California was a character who joined The Office season 7 as a candidate for the regional manager position. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Robert California was a character who joined The Office in season 7 as a candidate for the regional manager position of the Scranton branch. He later became the new CEO of Sabre after convincing Jo Bennett to give him her job. Robert was very mysterious, charismatic, and manipulative, and he had a dark and twisted sense of humor and philosophy.

Robert California was disliked by most of the fans and the characters on the show because he was very creepy and unpredictable. He also had a habit of making inappropriate comments and requests that made everyone uncomfortable. He also had no regard for anyone’s feelings or opinions except for his own.

One of his most infuriating moments was when he divided the office into two teams based on who he thought were winners and losers. He then gave the winners a lavish party and the losers a harsh lecture. He also tried to convince Andy to fire one of the losers as a test of his leadership.

5) Andy Bernard

Andy Bernard was a character who joined The Office season 3 as a salesman. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Bernard was a character who joined The Office in season 3 as a salesman from the Stamford branch. He later became the regional manager of Scranton in season 8. Andy was very arrogant, childish, and temperamental, and he had a passion for singing, sailing, and Cornell University.

Andy Bernard was disliked by most of the fans and the characters on the show because he was very annoying and incompetent. He also had a relationship with Erin that made her unhappy and frustrated. He treated her poorly and neglected her for his own selfish pursuits. However, some fans and characters liked him for his humor, optimism, and generosity.

One of his most infuriating moments was when he left the office for three months to go on a sailing trip without telling anyone. He then expected to come back and resume his job as if nothing had happened, and he also tried to sabotage Erin’s relationship with Pete, who treated her much better than he did.

Final thoughts

The Office made its fans laugh, relate, and remember its amazing characters. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Office made its fans laugh, relate, and remember its amazing characters. However, some were not very nice or easy to like. They offended or angered people by their actions, words, or attitudes. Meanwhile, they also added more drama, comedy, and complexity to the show's story. Even though some of the fans hated them, they also helped make the show the iconic comedy that it is.

Looking back at these characters, one can see that they were important for the show’s unique charm. They may not have been liked by many, but they definitely left their mark on The Office and the memories of this great sitcom.