"The slap not only makes sense but seems like it wasn't enough": Chris Rock slammed over Nicole Brown Simpson comments

In an unexpected twist, comedian Chris Rock is getting relentlessly roasted on Twitter. The roasting comes after Roch compared his infamous Academy Awards slap to the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. She gained massive traction during the murder trial of her former husband O.J. Simpson.

Netizens were dumbfounded to see the comedian compare his on-stage moment to a murder victim and called him out for it on social media. One person took to Twitter to say that the slap didn't just make sense but "seems like it wasn't enough."

Chris Rock was performing in Phoenix, Arizona when he reiterated the infamous Oscars slap. During the live ceremony, Will Smith jumped on stage to slap the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. On Sunday night, the 57-year-old claimed that he was approached by the event organizers to host next year’s Oscars.

Chris Rock went on to compare his return to the Oscars to the return to a crime scene. According to the Arizona Republic, the comedian said that being asked to go to the Academy Awards would be like asking Nicole Brown to "go back to the restaurant" where she left her pair of sunglasses on the night she was murdered.

The comedian further revealed that he was approached by the Super Bowl to star in a commercial, which he turned down as well.

During his performance, he was also nudged by event goers to talk about the Oscars slap. The comic admitted that he received a heavy blow from Smith, who played Muhammad Ali in the movie Ali. Rock quipped during the show:

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Netizens react to Chris Rock’s Oscars and O.J. Simpson murder trial comparison

Internet users were strong supporters of Chris Rock after he unexpectedly received a blow from the I Am Legend actor. However, things took a turn after the former compared himself to a murder victim.

Many wrote online that receiving a slap in the face during the Oscars night was incomparable to losing one’s life. Some netizens expressed online that they thought his slap was well-deserved.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock following Oscars slap

Following the slap, Will Smith became one of the most-hated actors in Hollywood who had to resign and be banned from any Academy-related events for 10 years. After all this, Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock.

Smith stayed out of the limelight for seven months and re-emerged to take responsibility for his actions. He said in a social media post:

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults… I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Rock addressed the slap for the first time during his sold-out show at Wilbur, Boston. The show was scheduled to take place just five days after the Oscars debacle.

In the same, Rock shared that he “don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened.” He also revealed that he was “still kind of processing what happened.” He also told the show-goers that he would eventually talk about the experience “and it’ll be serious, and it’ll be funny.”

