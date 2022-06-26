The Split Season 3 cast list: Nicola Walker and others star in BBC America show

Nicola Walker-starrer The Split Season 3 is coming to BBC America this Monday, June 27, 2022, scheduled to air at 11:00 pm ET.

In the gripping and captivating British drama The Split, a family of attorneys in London follows through on a wide range of personal struggles with satire, passion, betrayal, and unlimited drama going hand-in-hand throughout. It has been almost four years since the show's first appearance on television and two years since the start of the previous season before the six-episode long series finale.

The official synopsis of The Split Season 3 states:

"This farewell series, equal parts electrifying, witty and heart-breaking, continues to put the Defoe sisters and their matriarch at its heart; a group of powerful women working together to help their clients, their colleagues and each other as they continue to navigate the messiness of life."

As previously announced, Season 3 will mark the show's final installment with cast veterans Stephen Mangan as Nathan, Nicola Walker as Hannah, and Barry Atsma, set to appear for one last time.

Furthermore, an interesting new development will be seen in the cast as Laura Pulver will appear as Kate, Nathan's current romantic partner. The essential character will reportedly depart the show midway through, but that's a truth to be revealed later.

The Split cast

1) Nicola Walker as Hannah

The Split's protagonist, Hannah, played by Nicola Walker, is a powerful divorce attorney from the Defoe family. Season 3 will have the lead deal with her divorce when her ostensibly stable marriage is seen falling apart, which was previously shown in season 2.

Walker's acting credits include her role as the title character in the latest TV version of Annika and DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten. Furthermore, she portrayed Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax and appeared in Collateral, Spooks, River, Four Weddings, and a Funeral.

2) Stephen Mangan as Nathan

Stephen Mangan will reprise his role as Nathan in The Split, who previously appeared as Hannah's husband and professional attorney but will now appear as her ex-husband as their marriage is seen falling apart as the two move ahead with their divorce proceedings.

The first season showed Nathan cheating on Hannah using an online dating service, which caused her to embrace Christie, the new co-worker she shares history with.

Mangan is most recognized for his roles as Episodes' Sean Lincoln, Green Wing's Guy Secretan, and I'm Alan Partridge's, Dan Moody. Additionally, he played the lead in The Norman Conquests, which received a Tony nomination, and has also appeared in the award-winning comedy Jeeves and Wooster.

The actor has also appeared on Hang Ups as Richard Pitt and as the title character in Dirk Gently.

3) Barry Atsma as Christie

Hannah's ex-boyfriend and family lawyer Barry Atsma's Christie joined Noble Hale Defoe after a significant merger and is now her new co-worker. Last season's romance between the two was one of the causes of Hannah and her husband's contentious divorce this season.

Atsma is a Dutch actor who appeared as Peter van Syoc in The Rook, Arjen in Episodes and Moreno in The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Deborah Findlay plays Ruth, Annabel Scholey as Nina, and Fiona Button plays Rose

Deborah Findlay's Ruth is the head of the Defoe family and a mother to three daughters, Hannah, Nina, and Rose. Two out of three of her daughters are also professional lawyers in London's multi-layered divorce sector.

Findlay's acting credits include Collateral, Hampstead, Vanity Fair, The Lady in the Van, State of Play, Torchwood, and Cranford.

Meanwhile, Annabel Scholey's Nina is one of Ruth's daughters and a Defoe sister. Not only is she a professional divorce lawyer but also an unreflective kleptomaniac. Season 1 followed Nina as she fell in love with one of her clients, Rex.

However, Season 2 saw the couple separate as the latter decided to get back together with his wife. In a shocking turn of events, Rex returned for the previous season's finale.

Scholey's most notable feature was on the BBC's Salisbury, along with Britannia, Medici, Inspector George Gently, Walking on Sunshine, Being Human, and 2006's Jane Eyre in her acting credits.

Last but not least, Rose, played by Fiona Button, is the last of the three Defoe sisters. Rose finally married James in season 1 despite having her concerns.

Button's past roles include Tess Roberts in Lip Service and Jennifer Chambers in Grantchester. She has also had appearances in You, Me and the Apocalypse, My Mother and Other Strangers, and Foyle's War.

Other cast members of The Split include:

Chukwudi Iwuji as Zander Hale

Mathew Baynton as Rex Pope

Elizabeth Roberts as Liv

Toby Oliver as Vinnie Stern

Lara Pulver as Kate

The Split Season 3 is scheduled to air on BBC America on Monday, June 27, 2022.

