The Super Mario Bros Movie and 2 other box office hits of April 2023 as Chris Pratt's movie makes $1B worldwide

The Super Mario Bros Movie has taken the box office by storm. It has now officially smashed box office records, making $1B globally. Super Mario Bros Movie is now one of the top 10 animated films to reach this mark, overtaking animation giants like Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

According to data by Deadline, the movie is doing exceptionally well and is ahead of the curve of many. It is leading by 12% from Jurassic World, 16% over Frozen II, 27% over Minions, 32% over Beauty and the Beast, and 33% over Spider-Man: Far From Home. As such, the movie is expected to grow even more rapidly due to its popularity and fandom.

The Super Mario Bros Movie and 2 other smashing box office hits amidst the movie making $1B worldwide

1) Super Mario Bros Movie

Super Mario is an immensely loved popular game character. Nearly everyone across generations has played the game. So when Universal Pictures announced the Super Mario Bros Movie, fans were over the moon.

The Super Mario Bros Movie follows two Italian-American brothers, Mario and Luigi, who are plumbers in Brooklyn. One day, to investigate a mysterious water leak, Mario and Luigi go underground and get sucked into the Mushroom Kingdom and Dark Lands, respectively. Dark Lands is plagued by an evil entity called the Browser. Now it is up to Mario to save his brother with the help of Princess Peach and also stop Browser from conquering the world with his evil.

The Super Mario Bros Movie has been praised by audiences, with many saying that it created a new roadmap for how video game-based movies should be made. The film already had a loyal fanbase, so it was somewhat bound for success. The studio put big-name stars like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogan, and Jack Black in the movie, multiplying the hype manifolded.

As of last weekend, Super Mario Bros Movie has officially crossed the one billion mark with its box office collection at approximately $1.02 billion. The movie is truly a treat for fans of the franchise, with a brilliant adaptation of the game characters in the movie.

The Princess has become a fierce warrior and is not waiting around in distress for anybody to save her. Mario and Luigi, on the other hand, are made into Italian-Americans to appeal to the broader masses. Moreover, the Super Mario Bros Movie is filled with Easter Eggs that add too much fun for hardcore gamers.

2) John Wick: Chapter 4

If there is one movie that can come close to the success of Super Mario Bros Movie, it is John Wick: Chapter 4, which is part of a popular film franchise already. The success of John Wick has only been preceded by movies such as Taken and Jason Bourne movies.

The movie follows John Wick as he prepares his revenge against the High Table. Their cat-and-mouse game throughout the whole movie spreads across multiple countries as John Wick seeks powerful underworld players in his team from New York, Berlin, Japan, and Paris.

Like the Super Mario Bros Movie, this was an absolute delight for audiences who were fans of the franchise. It took every great element from the original John Wick and improved it 10 times. With complicated and fantastically choreographed fight scenes, the whole Quentin Tarantino-esque slaughterhouse feel to the movie, and a greatly maintained adrenaline rush, this movie can easily be ranked as the best one in the franchise so far.

The movie recently crossed the $400 million mark. It boasts a great cast of Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Laurence Fishburne, who have done justice to their character. Moreover, the movie comes a close second to the Super Mario Bros Movie in terms of success and audience appreciation.

3) Evil Dead Rise

Although the movie just recently released, it received an overwhelming response from viewers, already competing against Super Mario Bros Movie and John Wick: Chapter 4. Evil Dead Rise follows two estranged sisters whose reunion gets interrupted by demons who can take control of their human bodies. Now they must fight for survival as they deal with their family turning against them.

The Evil Dead franchise is already popular among horror fanatics. Director Sam Raimi, who is famous for the Spiderman franchise, has perfected the horror genre with previous Evil Dead movies and films such as Don’t Breathe, Grudge, Umma, Crawl, etc. The movie is jampacked with creative gore and some of the scenes are equally part imaginative and horrifying.

The movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Part of it is due to the amazing ensemble of Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, and Morgan Davies, while the rest comes from its genius marketing team that took the internet by storm with its creative, humorous approach to promoting the movie. It has already managed to gross $44.4 million, and the numbers are expected to rise steadily.

April has been great for the film industry. With almost all the movies released in April, be it John Wick Chapter 4 or Evil Dead Rise, the films are doing fantastic at the box office, collecting millions from ticket sales. As it happens, they even have the approval of bespectacled critics.

