The Trust: A Game of Greed - Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Trust: A Game of Greed has gained much traction following its release on January 10, 2024. This brand-new game show follows 11 contestants who are there solely to win the quarter million dollar prize money. The $250,000 gets equally divided among the contestants until they anonymously vote their castmates out, reducing the pool of division, and increasing their share.

All episodes of The Trust were released on Netflix on January 10. The show consists of eight episodes and is hosted by CNN's former host Brooke Baldwin.

The Trust: A Game of Greed's 11 contestants who are now stars, span all ages, and come from different walks of life. Five out of these 11 were voted out and eliminated by their fellow castmates, while one, Jay Patterson accepted the offer to self-eliminate with $25,000 in hand; leaving five winners, who took home $243,000 in total. Fans are flocking to their Instagrams to catch a glimpse of their personal lives after their wins and losses on the show.

Instagrams of 11 contestants of The Trust: A Game of Greed

1) Brian Firebaugh (@cattleguyofficial)

Brian is a 42-year-old Texas cattle rancher. His Instagram features him grazing cattle, making fires while wearing cowboy boots and hats, and living the ranch life. His Instagram bio directs the viewers to his TikTok handle 'CattleGuy'.

2) Tolú Ekundare (@toluekundare)

A 28-year-old marketing manager, Tolú calls herself 'Thee Main Character!' on her Instagram bio. Her Instagram feed is adorned with pictures of her showing off her fashion style and posing in front of picturesque locations.

3) Julie Theis (@julietheisofficial)

Julie is a 28-year-old entrepreneur. Her Instagram bio features a link to paid counseling sessions with the psychology major. It also has the link to purchase her book, The Healing Blueprint. Julie's Instagram has several pictures of her fishing, hiking in the snow, and petting a tiger.

4) Gasparre Randazzo (@standuprandazzo)

At 33, Gasparre is a teacher and a standup comedian. The link in his bio features his podcast page @the.social.studies.podcast. His bio also has his website, which lists his upcoming standup events. On his Instagram, Gasparre posts clips from his podcast and small standup sets.

5) Jake Chocholous (@jakechocholous)

Jake is 37 and an ex-military contractor. His Instagram bio says that he was a Blackhawk pilot and army vet. The link in his bio takes viewers to his podcast, TikTok, and Amazon storefront. Jake's Instagram is full of clips from his podcast.

6) Lindsey Anderson (@the.lindsey.anderson)

Lindsey is a 43-year-old business coach. Her Instagram bio proudly states 'Wife. Mom of 3.CEO.' She also has a podcast called The Millionaire Maker Show which can be accessed through her bio. Lindsey's Instagram has clips of business tips from her.

7) Winnie Ileso (@everythingwinnie_)

Winnie, 31, is a bartender. Her Instagram bio states that she is also an image consultant and stylist. She posts pictures that accentuate her sense of style and also posts 'Get Ready With Me' reels.

8) Jay Patterson (@jaypatternson2802)

Jay is the oldest contestant of The Trust: A Game of Greed. He is 70 years old and retired. She often posts screenshots of people's comments about her on Instagram. She also posts clips about her daily experiences like dissing an icky hotel and calling out misogyny. Her cat is also a frequent visitor to her timeline.

9) Bryce Lee (@itsbrycelee)

Bryce is the youngest contestant on The Trust: A Game of Greed. At 22, he is a realtor. His Instagram bio proudly says, 'Top 1% Realtor ($100M+)'. The bio also has a link to his website Kimber Lee Real Estate, which lists the properties he is managing. His real estate success is strong enough to get him a spot on Selling Sunset.

Lee's Instagram has posts of his properties and aesthetic photographs of the places he travels to like Disney World, the Great Barrier Reef, Rome, and Paris.

10) Simone Stewert (@vsimonestewert)

Simone is 55 and calls herself a Latin dancer, sports fanatic, art activist, and do-gooder on her Instagram bio. Her Instagram remains private, but her bio takes viewers to a public Facebook link. From her pictures on Facebook, Simone comes off as a social person, with several pictures featuring her friends and family.

11) Juelz Morgan (@juelz_morgan)

Juelz is a 32-year-old police officer who is also an actor. His Instagram bio says, "'LLL' Love Living Life" which is aptly seen in his Instagram posts which feature his travels and adventure sports. Juelz is often seen posing on mountaintops, beaches, and near bonfires.

Five out of the 11 contestants won The Trust: A Game of Greed, taking home $243,000 in total.

The winners were of The Trust: A Game of Greed were Brian, Tolú, Julie, Gasparre, and Jake, who worked their strategies to make the big win.

