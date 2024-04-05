The Ugliest House in America season 5: Everything we know so far

Season 5 of HGTV's beloved show The Ugliest House in America is scheduled to premiere on the network on April 22 at 9 p.m. ET The show which started in January 2022, got traction because of its comic nature and quickly received renewal for more seasons. In the two years since its inception, The Ugliest Homes in America has managed to make 5 seasons already, a testament to its popularity.

Season 5 of the show will consist of six episodes, two of which will be released on April 22. The remaining episodes will air on Mondays until May 20. Comedian Retta will once again grace the show with her phenomenal comic talent, as she tours the worst houses of America.

Everything to know so far about The Ugliest House in America season 5

The Ugliest House in America season 5 was much awaited after season 4 of the show concluded in September last year. This season too, the ugly houses in America will hope to be the ugliest among all to win the $150,000 prize money.

Fans who are familiar with the previous seasons know that the show divides America into four zones and has Retta tour houses in each part one after the other. The upcoming season appears to be following the same format because the titles of the episodes are named after zones.

The first two episodes are called The Hideous Midwest and The Unpleasant Pacific Northwest respectively; while episodes three, four, and five are titled The Southwestern Ugly, The Northern Kind of Ugly, and The Nasty Northeast respectively.

The finale episode six titled From Ugly to Glamourous will see the crowning of The Ugliest House in America, decide the winner of $150,000, and have celebrated renovator Alison Victoria take care of the re-designing aspect of the house.

Comedian Marietta Sirleaf, aka Retta, has been associated with the show right from its inception in 2022. Her wits are once again to charm the audience in season 5, as she gives a hilarious twist to the already funny interiors of some of the most unpleasant houses in America.

As per the official synopsis, episode one will have three ugly houses competing: a "bird-loving" house, a unique house with too many kitchens, and a house that was a party pad formerly and also housed too many reptiles.

The second episode will see competition among a "house full of mirrors", another which has a giant maze in an octagon shape, and an old house full of random house decor.

The descriptions of these two episodes are enough to make fans imagine the extent a house could go to, and a reminder of the show's popularity.

Episode three will showcase ugly houses in southwest America. One of which has a "cowboy-themed dome under a mountain, other one is a retro house with too many carpets. It also has a customised house which feels like a nightmare.

The houses in episode four will include a realistic stone castle, a colorful house made out of concrete, and a 70's inspired house.

Episode five will have a house in the Northeast that was formerly a men's club, another with everything Italian, and another that was called a "crazy place" with too many shelves.

The finale episode description indicates Retta's road trip coming to an end, with the crowning of The Ugliest House in America, which will get a chance to be renovated by Alison Victoria.

Previous seasons of The Ugliest House in America are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Discovery+.