The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 8: 'Til death do us part?

With two more episodes left in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the Hargreeves seem to have taken a break from saving the world. The episode revolves around Luther and Sloane's wedding and has the group together celebrating the joyous occasion with drinks and music.

The eighth episode of the season, titled Wedding at the End of the World, features exactly that. With the Kubelglitz growing and swallowing the entire universe, the members of the Academy seem to have prioritized wedding celebrations and left saving the world for another day.

The Umbrella Academy returned for a third season on Netflix on June 22, 2022 and featured additional cast members portraying The Sparrows along with the core cast playing the Umbrella siblings.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 8: Luther and Sloane's wedding

After announcing their engagement on the previous episode, Luther and Sloane decided to make it official in this episode, with Viktor being their best man. Just then Klaus and Reginald walked in with an announcement of their own. Klaus is now immortal and has sought the approval he so desired from his father.

The wedding celebrations progress amidst the Kugelblitz's wrath intensifying and consuming the entire universe. With their days numbered, the siblings choose this one to party like there is no tomorrow, which could literally be true. Dance, music, and drinks complete the celebrations. Luther sings karaoke of a Bonnie Tyler classic, and Klaus and Five duet (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

The showrunners managed to create an unforgettable ceremony for viewers to remember and be mesmerized by as they watched the loving couple unite in this episode. Much like the viewers, the siblings were so engrossed in the wedding that they ignored Klaus' call to action to defeat the Kugelblitz.

Reginald also joined the celebrations and gave his speech, calling Luther adequate and reciting poems about death. He then returned to the White Buffalo Room and appeared to strike a deal with someone.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: After the wedding comes the promotion of an apocalyptic disaster

The episode began with a flashback featuring a young Reginald Hargreeves, who laid the foundation for Hotel Obsidian; the anomaly therein being the White Buffalo Room that's hiding something.

In the present day, however, in contrast to the wedding's momentous celebrations is an unhinged Allison, who severs ties with Viktor and has been gradually turning into something of a villain this season. After she left the party alone, towards the end of the episode, Five caught his father acting dubiously.

In the midst of the universe ending, the wedding might appear to be a tone deaf and bizarre addition to this episode. The focus on feel-good elements and humor can seem like a severance from the events of the previous episodes. Lila and Diego moving on so easily from Stan's death, and Sloane appearing carefree after the death of most of the Sparrows can seem a bit odd.

Alternatively, it may also seem like a well-deserved celebration for the Umbrella siblings and a beautiful culmination of the showrunners' efforts this season. Either way, the eighth episode drifts from the high-intensity, action-ridden sequences of The Umbrella Academy.

The wedding sequence takes up almost the entire episode, with the plot returning on track in the last few minutes. One can expect the action and intensity to blow up in the last two episodes.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was released on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

