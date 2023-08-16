The View season 27 complete host list revealed

Created by Barbara Walters, The View is one of the most popular American talk shows in recent history. The show has been on ABC's daytime programming block since August 11, 1997. It features a panel of females from different generations who talk about trending topics, sociopolitical news, and entertainment news.

The panel even conducts interviews with celebrities and famous personalities. Episodes were initially produced at ABC Television Studio 23 in New York City; however, in 2014, they were relocated to ABC Broadcast Center. Traditionally, the panel always has six members, but fans noticed that they kept changing when it was time for a new season.

However, this time, something rare has happened, as season 27 will feature the same six hosts who took charge in season 26.

The View's season 27 hosts remain unchanged from season 26

The View has had numerous hosts over the years, but many of them quit for various reasons. Some of the names who regularly featured on the show were Roșie O’Donnell, Nicole Wallace, Roșie Perez, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Meghan McCain, and Abby Huntsman.

Even the beloved Joy Behar and Sara Haines exited the show, but they soon returned. The upcoming season will feature the same hosts as the previous season.

Below are the names of the six hosts for season 27.

Whoopi Goldberg

Joy Behar

Sunny Hostin

Sara Haines

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Ana Navarro

In a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Brian Teta said:

"I’m really proud that ‘The View’ is having this moment 26 years into its run. The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created."

He continued:

"Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997. You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and ‘The View’ is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home. This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real time and having tough conversations."

He ended his statement by saying:

"They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle, when ‘The View’ is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in season 27."

Season 26 of the show received 2.375 million total viewers. Earlier this year, co-creator Bill Geddie and longtime producer Barbara Walters passed away.

The View synopsis

The official synopsis of the show according to ABC reads:

"Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro."

The show has released 5,000 episodes so far. Throughout its history, it has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards. The New York Times even called it the most important political TV show in America. It has even received praise from the Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, the Los Angeles Times, and Slate.