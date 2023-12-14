The Voice season 24 Finale: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Voice season 24 is coming to a glorious end, and the winner of the NBC show's latest season will be crowned in the finale. To add to the glitz and glamor of The Voice, NBC has decided to make it a two-part affair. Night 1 airs on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, and Night 2 will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

The Voice season 24 finale promises to be a star-studded affair in the truest sense of the term. Night 1 will consist of the Top 5 finalists delivering power-packed performances one last time to garner America's vote, while Night 2 will feature the final results, as well as rare performances by the judges and celebrity performers.

The Voice season 24 premiered on September 25, 2023, and has had a wholesome run, progressing through Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Lives to culminate in a grandiloquent finale ceremony. Twelve contestants had initially entered the Lives round, but only five of them will now compete in the finale episode.

What to expect from The Voice season 24 finale?

Fans of The Voice will witness something they have never seen before on the occasion of the finale episode. The first night of December 18 will feature the five finalists singing their hearts out to secure the maximum number of American votes.

The episode will also include a performance by the winner of season 22, Bryce Leatherwood, singing his single The Finger for his upcoming project for Universal Music Group Nashville/Republic Records.

Next, during the main event on the second night of December 19, the final winner of The Voice season 24 will be declared in a live telecast. The concluding episode will also bring to the screen special performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Tyla, and AJR, along with the season 25 coaches Shay and Dan Mooney.

Dan+Shay will present a special performance of their hit track Bigger Houses off their popular fifth studio album. On the other hand, Earth, Wind & Fire are expected to play a medley of their hit songs spanning five decades of their career. Joining the celebrity musicians, four-time Grammy Award recipient Keith Urban will perform his everlasting hit Blue Ain't Your Color.

AJR will bring to the table a mashup of their popular tracks Bang and Yes I'm a Mess off their latest album The Maybe Man. They will be joined by Best New Artist Grammy Nominee Jelly Roll, who is set to perform his fan-favorite track Save Me.

To top it all off, all four coaches, including Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, will perform mesmerizing duets with their finalist team members and sing a rendition of the evergreen Christmas song Let It Snow as well.

Who are the finalists on The Voice season 24?

Of the nine contestants who performed in the semi-finals, five have successfully made it to the finale. These include Lila Forde (Team Legend), Huntley (Team Niall), Ruby Leigh (Team Reba), Mara Justine (Team Niall), and Jacquie Roar (Team Reba).

Anticipating a bombastic finale, fans are wishing the five finalists the best of luck as they go on to make their claim to the crown on The Voice season 24.