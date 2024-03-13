The Voice season 25 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

The Voice season 25 episode 6 aired on March 12 at 9 pm ET on NBC. Titled The Blind Auditions Part 6, the latest episode marked the end of the selection process for the Top 40 contestants that will compete in the rest of the show.

The esteemed judges Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and the musical duo Dan + Shay, played the game of chair for one last time, before proceeding to mentor and judge contestants in the upcoming episodes.

In episode 6 of the show, four more contestants got in on the tough battle that lies ahead. The four contestants graced all four teams with their talent that struck the panelists and the audience.

The four contestants who surpassed the blind auditions on episode 6 of The Voice season 25

The Voice season 25 episode 6 saw Val T. Webb as the first entry, and also the first one to get a four-chair turn in the episode. With her soulful performance of Nobody's Supposed to Be Here by Deborah Cox, Val left the panelists fighting for her. After garnering many praises from the four judges, Val was secured by Team Chance, putting an end to his chance to get any more artists on his team.

Next up was Kyle Schesler, who stunned with his performance of The Scientist by Coldplay. He too got all the remaining three chairs turned with John being the first one to turn, followed by Dan + Shay, and then Reba. Chance said that he couldn't turn because his team was already full, but he would've if he had the chance. Kyle finally decided to go with Dan + Shay because of the country music expertise he needed from the duo.

L. Rodgers, who sang Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones, only had two judges to choose from. She managed to get a chair turn at the very last second from Reba, who said that she was caught up listening to Rodgers.

Team John was graced by Olivia Rubini, after he turned the chair for her. Olivia performed Long Long Time by Linda Ronstadt. The other three panelists also said they would've turned if they had the chance to. John expressed gratitude for not having to compete with any other judges for Olivia because he thought she was so unique.

Contestants on episode 6 of The Voice season 25 that made it past the auditions

Four of the six contestants who auditioned in episode 6 got selected, leaving two out. JoeWun Bee and Raina Chan, both were asked to try next season, and went home with valuable suggestions from the judges.

JoeWun came in singing Over My Head (Cable Car) by The Fray, which was a great song choice according to Chance and John, but it felt mismatched to his voice. John advised him to come back again the next year with a song that suited his beautiful voice.

Raina Chan entered The Voice episode 6 when only two teams were still looking for contestants, namely Team Reba and Team John. And even though her performance of Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga was a miss for them both, they commended the young artist when they found out she was only 14 years old.

New episodes of The Voice season 25 are released every Monday and Tuesday on NBC, at 8 pm and 9 pm ET respectively.