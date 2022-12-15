The Weeknd Wembley Stadium concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd has announced a new show as part of his global stadium tour in 2023, which is slated to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium next year on August 18. The Starboy singer will be supported by Canadian record producer Kaytranada and American hip-hop record producer Mike Dean.

He will partner with the UN World Food Programme for the second leg of the tour, proceeds from which will go to the XO Humanitarian Fund. The organization supports the UN's efforts to the unprecedented global hunger crisis.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd announced the second leg of his After Hours Tour, which will kick off next year on June 10 in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, concluding on October 15 in Santiago’s Estadio Bicentenario La Florida.

The Weeknd's Europe and Latin America Tour 2023: Ticket and date details

Tickets for The Weeknd’s Wembley Stadium concert will be available from December 16, at 12 noon PT, via Ticketmaster. While the price for the Wembley Stadium concert has not yet been revealed, the singer's other concerts are priced between £153 and £170 via third-party sites like Gigsberg.

Due to high demand, The Weeknd has added several shows to his Latin American and European Tour dates.

Check out the dates for the Save Your Tears artist's Europe and Latin America Tour. Dates for the new shows have been added in bold:

June 10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 14 – Horsens, Nordstern Arena

June 17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena

June 18 -- Stockhom, Tele2Arena

June 20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

June 23 -- Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena

June 24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena

June 28 – Dublin, Marlay Park

July 2 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

July 4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

July 7 – UK, London Stadium

July 8 -- UK, London Stadium

July 12 -- Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

July 11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

July 14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 – Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano

July 20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

July 26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura

July 27 -- Milan, Ippodromo La Maura

July 29 – Paris, Stade de France

August 1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique

August 4 – Munich, Olympiastadion

August 6 – Prague, Letnany Airport

August 9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

August 12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

August 18 -- Wembley Stadium, London

September 29 – Mexico City, Foro Sol

September 30 -- Mexico City, Foro Sol

October 4 – Bogotá, Estadio El Campín

October 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

October 10 – Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque

October 11 -- Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque

October 13 – Buenos Aires, Hipódromo de San Isidro

October 15 – Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 16 -- Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

More about The Weeknd’s recent projects, ranging from The Idol to Avatar's sequel

songs that changed history @iconiksongs save your tears by the weeknd & ariana grande. save your tears by the weeknd & ariana grande. https://t.co/fIUBAxhKmp

Earlier this year, the artist released his fifth studio album titled Dawn FM, which peaked at number 1 in over 10 countries. The album features hit singles, including Take My Breath, Sacrifice, Out of Time, and Less than Zero.

It also featured several guest appearances, like narration by Jim Carrey and guest vocals from Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, and others. The Canadian artist has described the concept of his recent album as a state of purgatory -- a journey towards the light at the end of a tunnel.

The Weeknd, who originally goes by Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is also set to star in a new television series titled The Idol. He shared a teaser for the show earlier in which he plays the role of a cult leader, self-help guru, and club owner.

Tesfaye is among the creators of the show, which will feature Lily-Rose Depp. The show, which will be released next year, will also feature BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is making her debut in the series.

The Weeknd @theweeknd



Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

Music Dec 15 + Film Dec 16 #AvatarTheWayofWater THE MOTION PICTURE EVENT OF A GENERATIONNothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)Music Dec 15 + Film Dec 16 20thcenturystudios.lnk.to/AvatarTheWayOf… #AvatarTheWayofWater THE MOTION PICTURE EVENT OF A GENERATIONNothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Dec 15 + Film Dec 16 20thcenturystudios.lnk.to/AvatarTheWayOf… https://t.co/mgJBD9uK5y

The Weeknd has also provided theme song for the recently releasing Avatar: The Way of Water, and has collaborated with artists like HER to contribute to the much-awaited sequel's music.

Poll : 0 votes