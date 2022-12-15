The Weeknd Wembley Stadium concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd has announced a new show as part of his global stadium tour in 2023, which is slated to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium next year on August 18. The Starboy singer will be supported by Canadian record producer Kaytranada and American hip-hop record producer Mike Dean.
He will partner with the UN World Food Programme for the second leg of the tour, proceeds from which will go to the XO Humanitarian Fund. The organization supports the UN's efforts to the unprecedented global hunger crisis.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd announced the second leg of his After Hours Tour, which will kick off next year on June 10 in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, concluding on October 15 in Santiago’s Estadio Bicentenario La Florida.
The Weeknd's Europe and Latin America Tour 2023: Ticket and date details
Tickets for The Weeknd’s Wembley Stadium concert will be available from December 16, at 12 noon PT, via Ticketmaster. While the price for the Wembley Stadium concert has not yet been revealed, the singer's other concerts are priced between £153 and £170 via third-party sites like Gigsberg.
Due to high demand, The Weeknd has added several shows to his Latin American and European Tour dates.
Check out the dates for the Save Your Tears artist's Europe and Latin America Tour. Dates for the new shows have been added in bold:
- June 10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
- June 14 – Horsens, Nordstern Arena
- June 17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena
- June 18 -- Stockhom, Tele2Arena
- June 20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
- June 23 -- Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena
- June 24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena
- June 28 – Dublin, Marlay Park
- July 2 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
- July 4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena
- July 7 – UK, London Stadium
- July 8 -- UK, London Stadium
- July 12 -- Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium
- July 11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium
- July 14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
- July 18 – Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano
- July 20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- July 22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera
- July 26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura
- July 27 -- Milan, Ippodromo La Maura
- July 29 – Paris, Stade de France
- August 1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique
- August 4 – Munich, Olympiastadion
- August 6 – Prague, Letnany Airport
- August 9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
- August 12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
- August 18 -- Wembley Stadium, London
- September 29 – Mexico City, Foro Sol
- September 30 -- Mexico City, Foro Sol
- October 4 – Bogotá, Estadio El Campín
- October 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
- October 10 – Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque
- October 11 -- Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque
- October 13 – Buenos Aires, Hipódromo de San Isidro
- October 15 – Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
- October 16 -- Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
More about The Weeknd’s recent projects, ranging from The Idol to Avatar's sequel
Earlier this year, the artist released his fifth studio album titled Dawn FM, which peaked at number 1 in over 10 countries. The album features hit singles, including Take My Breath, Sacrifice, Out of Time, and Less than Zero.
It also featured several guest appearances, like narration by Jim Carrey and guest vocals from Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, and others. The Canadian artist has described the concept of his recent album as a state of purgatory -- a journey towards the light at the end of a tunnel.
The Weeknd, who originally goes by Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is also set to star in a new television series titled The Idol. He shared a teaser for the show earlier in which he plays the role of a cult leader, self-help guru, and club owner.
Tesfaye is among the creators of the show, which will feature Lily-Rose Depp. The show, which will be released next year, will also feature BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is making her debut in the series.
The Weeknd has also provided theme song for the recently releasing Avatar: The Way of Water, and has collaborated with artists like HER to contribute to the much-awaited sequel's music.