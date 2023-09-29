The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 looms as a pivotal turning point and is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2023. The forthcoming episode promises a blend of exhilaration, suspense, and emotional depth. It has already generated anticipation among fans as they speculate about the profound impact this upcoming episode could have on the series and the characters' dynamics.

This episode will bring up crucial moments for the characters' futures, adding to the series' storyline. The upcoming episode will be helmed by Sanna Hamri and penned by Tim Earle, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time season 2, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 release information for different time zones

Expand Tweet

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 is titled What Was Meant to Be and will air on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023. Below is a schedule of when the upcoming episode will be released internationally.

United States: October 6, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT

United Kingdom: October 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. BST

Central European Time (CEST): October 6, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Canada: October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET

Australia: October 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. AEST

India: October 6, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. IST

Korea: October 6, 2023, at 4 p.m. KST

Japan: October 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. JST

Philippines: October 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. PHT

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7

Expand Tweet

Episode 7, titled Daes Dae'mar, opens with a poignant flashback, taking us twenty years back when Moiraine and Siuan engaged in a heartfelt conversation about their future. It serves as a bitter reminder of the deep bond they once shared and how distant they have become.

The perspective of the Blue Sitter regarding Rand's birth sets the stage for the subsequent concealment that forever alters their lives.

As the episode escalates, it is seen that Moiraine's sister Anvaere informs us of Siuan Sanche's order to hold an audience with Moiraine in Cairhein. The two, when they meet, share heartfelt moments where Siuan confronts Moiraine for not revealing her about getting stilled by Ishamael at the Eye of the World.

Siuan further demands to meet the Rand'alThor, aka the Dragon Reborn, to gauge his strength in channeling the One Power.

Expand Tweet

In their e­ventual encounter, Siuan startle­s Rand by employing her powers to shie­ld and capture him. It raises an ethical dile­mma regarding the Aes Se­dai's authority to manipulate the Dragon Reborn and utilize him as a weapon during the last battle against the dark force. Meanwhile, Mat is attacked and rende­red unconscious, only to awaken in Falme.

Then, he comes face-to-face with Lanfear and Ishamael, who grant him glimpses of his past lives through a rejuvenating cup of reishi tea. This revelation prompts Mat to question his own morality and ponder the cyclical nature of the Wheel of Time. Nyaneve and her trainer, Renna, are seen getting trained, where every Sul'dam has to learn to control her Damane to bring out the raw power.

Expand Tweet

The episode showcased that every Damane has to create a gust of wind by channeling the One Power, where Egwene showcases her immense powers, leaving her awestruck. Nyaneve and Elayne, on the other hand, plan to rescue Egwene after the Yellow Ajah saves them from Seanchan's army.

They meet Loial, who equips them with the whereabouts of Ewgene, who is held captive in the old tower called the Kennels by the army, and decide to rescue Ewgene.

Expand Tweet

Liandrin reached out to Moiraine's nephew, Barthane, ordering him to kill Moiraine as per Dark One's order. Hearing the conversation, Barthanes's mother informs the queen and gets his son arrested. Meanwhile, Rand manages to heal Moraine's powers by cutting the weaves formed inside her.

The episode culminates as the bond of trust and love breaks between Siuan and Moiraine as the latter decides to walk across the Foregate with Rand and the Lanfear.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2?

Expand Tweet

The finale episode 8 of The Wheel of Time season 2 is expected to be a game changer for the lead character in the show, Egwene, who practices with Renna to channel One Power.

It is speculated that she will make a dark move as she plans to kill Renna after learning the tactics to channel One Power. The upcoming episode is also expected to showcase Mat embracing the dark force hidden inside him and joining Ishamael.

It is also expected that Liandrin's betrayal will be uncovered by Alanna and her warders. At the same time, it is speculated that Lanfear will try to kill Egwene out of jealousy as Rand helps her escape. Meanwhile, the finale episode would showcase Moiraine and Siuan against each other as the Last Battle arrives.

The Wheel of Time season 2 finale episode 8 will air on October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.