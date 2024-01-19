The Woman in the Wall ending explained: How did the Magdalene Laundries-inspired thriller end?

The BBC’s The Woman in the Wall came to an end with a fitting finale to the 6-episode thriller back in September 2023. The series represented a frank and almost brutal exploration of the dark realities of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries.

The way in which the different threads of the season 1 storyline were concluded in the finale led fans to believe that the series would not be returning with a season 2. That has since been confirmed, despite a range of questions cropping up after the finale. Here, we look at everything that happened with respect to The Woman in the Wall’s ending.

How did BBC’s The Woman in the Wall end?

The series was inspired by the Magdalene Laundries, as inhumane prisons for ‘fallen women’. The story’s setting, an enthralling plot and a well-written heroine in Lorna Brady made it difficult for its audience to stop watching.

In the final episode, Aoife exposed Father Percy’s theft of babies by bringing out evidence, including thank you letters from adoptive parents and falsified death records. This shocking revelation linked back to James Coyle and Father Percy, who had been involved in a plethora of child abductions as well as trafficking, which majorly revolved around the Kilkinure Mother and Baby home.

Defending his actions on behalf of trafficked children, Percy clashed with Aoife, who blamed herself for the missing babies. As Aoife escaped with proof against him, Percy was left alive which means that he was also not safe.

Coyle had contacted Lesley, prompting his visit to ease Percy. However, during the fierce chase that followed, Colman ended up calling Lesley to reveal the extent of Coyle’s role. At the end of the series, viewers were left hoping that one day Sergeant Massey would see justice served for those involved in trafficking.

On the other hand, the “woman in the wall,” Aoife, faced a tragic end. Initially, Aoife’s rare condition led Lorna to believe that she was already dead. However, she ended up waking up inside the wall and was seen vowing to expose both Coyle and Percy.

Lorna accepted her fate and refused to plead insanity tormented by guilt. She was arrested and imprisoned, even though the climax revealed one positive to come out of the whole ordeal. Lorna’s daughter, Agnes, was found in Boston by Colman, leading to an emotional reunion to finish off the series.

The Woman in the Wall came to an end with the unreleased track of Sinéad O'Connor, named The Magdalene Song. The song was created based on O'Connor's personal encounters in a comparable institution and brought an intense and heartfelt element to the story.

Regardless, with most of the threads coming to fitting conclusions in episode 6, fans had been left fearing the worst for the future of The Woman in the Wall. The fears were confirmed when actress Philippa Dunne also expressed a lack of clarity over a potential second season.

The same has not been confirmed by the BBC with respect to The Woman in the Wall. However, the network tends to be quick with respect to new season announcements, which means that season 2 of The Woman in the Wall is not currently in the pipeline.

Still, the story was more than aptly told in the six episodes released in season 1 and made for a fitting watch, especially for fans of the thriller series. The fact that it was effectively based on a real story only added to the overall excitement, which seems to have come to an end.