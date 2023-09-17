The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Wes Anderson's new comedy-adventure short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, is slated to arrive on Netflix on September 27, 2023. The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's book of the same name and first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year where it received a four-minute standing ovation.

The film follows the story of an affluent and carefree gambler, Henry Sugar, as he sets out on a quest to discover the trick to seeing without his eyes. The prospect of wealth and excitement draws Henry to this power, but he soon learns that it comes with a lot of responsibility and unanticipated repercussions.

The amusing and artistic concept digs deeper into the themes of avarice, power, and redemption.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes. He sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. Extremely faithfully adapted from Roald Dahl’s long short story."

The film stars an exceptionally talented star cast, aaawith Benedict Cumberbatch playing the titular character. It is produced by Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales and distributed by American Empirical Pictures and Netflix Studios.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar promises to be an insightful experience for viewers

According to Dahl's classic story, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar's premise follows compulsive and desperate gambler Henry Sugar on what, at first glance, appears to be a routine appointment to the doctor's office.

On this journey, he reads an intriguing account of an Indian guy who has figured out how to see the world without the use of his eyes. Soon after seeing the potential financial benefits of mastering this particular ability, Henry gets an idea.

The following three years are devoted entirely to Henry's study of meditation as he works to hone his newfound skill. He ultimately learns how to read cards and make future predictions.

The biggest downside of his new skill is that when he puts his skills to the test at a casino, he learns that his thrill of gambling is no more, and regret starts to sink in.

However, he soon understands that he can use his gift for more than simply his own benefit. Henry starts to make use of his ability to assist others, solve crimes, and improve the world.

He assists a small boy in finding his lost dog, exposes a dishonest politician, and even intervenes to save a child's life.

Henry's tale serves as a reminder that even the most egotistical and haughty people are capable of improvement. Additionally, it serves as a reminder that enormous power entails great responsibility.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar cast

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stars wildly popular actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role of Henry Sugar. Cumberbatch looks impressive in the film's trailer as he perfectly encapsulates the cunning qualities of Henry Sugar's character.

The actor has starred in a host of acclaimed projects throughout his career including Doctor Strange, Sherlock, The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, The Courier, Good Omens, Star Trek Into Darkness, 1917, and The Grinch, among others.

Apart from Cumberbatch, the film stars numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayode.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar premieres on Netflix on September 27, 2023