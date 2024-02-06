Below Deck: 10 most problematic stews of all time

The reality show Below Deck shows the exciting, difficult world of working on luxurious yachts. The “stewards” or “stews” have a very important job to keep the VIP guests happy. But working in this high-stress environment on a moving boat is very hard.

Some stews on Below Deck made big mistakes that caused lots of problems for the boat crew. Some have become infamous for their problematic behavior, affecting both crew dynamics and the overall guest experience.

This list delves into the actions and repercussions of the most controversial stews in the series, highlighting how their conduct deviated from the professionalism essential in luxury yachting.

10 Most challenging stews of Below Deck series

1) Elizabeth Frankini (Below Deck)

Elizabeth Frankini's stint as a stew on season 8 was notable for her lack of focus on her duties. Her involvement in a boatmance with James Hough often distracted her from her responsibilities. This distraction not only affected her performance but also led to tension within the interior team.

Two demotions during the season—a first in the history of the show—came about as a result of Frankini's inability to strike a balance between her personal and professional duties. Her journey on the yacht highlighted the challenges of maintaining professional standards amidst personal distractions.

2) Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kate Chastain, known for her sharp wit, faced criticism for her dual personality and alleged bullying. Her 'rocket ship' blanket fold in season 2 episode 11, and the tension with stew Caroline Bedol in season 6, were among the incidents that put her under scrutiny. Her exit after season 7 led to a noticeable change in the show, reflecting her strong influence on the crew and the series.

3) Natalya Scudder (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Featured in seasons 7 and 8, Natalya Scudder was known for creating a toxic work environment. Her feuds with Chief Stews Natasha Webb and Tumi Mhlongo were central to her storyline. Her gossiping and confrontational behavior contributed to a charged atmosphere on the yacht, affecting both crew performance and the guest experience.

4) Laura Betancourt (Below Deck)

Laura Betancourt, featured in season 6, faced challenges in adhering to the yachting standards expected by Chief Stew Kate Chastain. Betancourt's approach to her duties often led to clashes with Chastain, particularly over the correct execution of tasks.

She claimed to have experience in the yachting industry, however her performance was often lacking. These conflicts and her inconsistent work ethic were central to her storyline, underscoring the importance of experience and professionalism in luxury yachting.

5) Hannah Ferrier (Below Deck Mediterranean)

As a Chief Stew, Hannah Ferrier helmed five tumultuous seasons. Her climaxing clash with Captain Sandy Yawn over undeclared medical item and a CBD pen broke maritime code and sparked her firing on season 5 episode 12. The dramatic exit fueled discussions across social media concerning mental health, workplace bias and yachting regulations.

6) Francesca Rubi (Below Deck)

Rubi's debut as Chief Stew on season 8 cultivated crew tensions regarding leadership style contrasts with predecessor Kate Chastain. A blowup feud with stew Elizabeth Frankini over perceived preferential treatment climaxed in a firing, dividing remaining team members. The fallout fueled debate on what constitutes fair or impartial management.

7) Jessica More (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Jessica More entered season 5 pursuing a boatmance with Deckhand Rob Westergaard. Their turbulent fling, marred by arguments and mismatched outlooks, triggered Jessica's repeated emotional breakdowns.

Unable to compartmentalize the romantic tensions, her distraction and interpersonal conflicts with crew members hindered working rapport and job dedication through her departure.

8) Camille Lamb (Below Deck)

Chief Stew Camille Lamb's stint on season 10 proved short-lived when habitual job performance issues instigated her firing by Captain Sandy mid-charter. Lamb clashed frequently with interior subordinates, struggling to match their dedication levels.

With team morale and service quality consequently jeopardized, her dismissal underscored the priority placed on individual accountability within the yachting profession. Lamb's flameout provided a sobering spotlight on the priorities defining life at sea.

9) Kyle Viljoen (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Kyle Viljoen, featured in seasons 7 and 8, was often criticized for prioritizing socializing over his steward duties. His approach led to friction within the crew, particularly with Natalya Scudder, and affected the overall guest experience.

Viljoen's lack of focus on his professional responsibilities contributed to a disjointed team dynamic and raised questions about his commitment to the high standards of luxury yachting.

10) Jenna MacGillivray (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

As the Chief Stew in season 1, Jenna MacGillivray's performance was heavily influenced by her romantic involvement with Chef Adam Glick. Junior stews had to fill in for her since this romance frequently took precedent over her stewardess responsibilities.

Jenna's management style and personal choices became a point of contention, affecting the efficiency of the team and the overall atmosphere on board.

The role of a stew on a luxury yacht demands a high level of professionalism and teamwork. The actions of the stews highlight the challenges of maintaining these standards in a high-pressure environment.