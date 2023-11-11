“Then why do you cheat?”: Tristan Thompson saying he feels disgusted the next day after cheating sparks meme fest online

Tristan Thompson, the center/power forward for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, has opened up about his multiple cheating incidents including one with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in the latest trailer of next week's episode of The Kardashians.

In separate sit-downs with three of the Kardashian sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner, Tristan expresses to each of them how cheating on the Good American founder affected him, as per Entertainment Tonight. He told Kourtney in a snippet of the promo that,

"When I cheat? I feel disgusting the next day."

Many netizens have commented on the NBA star's recent admission as fans along with Kourtney questioned why Tristan cheats again if he feels "disgusting." An X user, @iamtobiade, commented on the same,

"Then why do you cheat?"

A fan talks about Tristan's multiple cheating scandals. (Images via X/@DailyLoud)

Tristan Thompson admits to cheating and wants to "own up" to mistakes on the new episode of The Kardashians

Expand Tweet

Tristan Thompson is a known National Basketball Association player who has made headlines in the past years over his repeated infidelities while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

A promo for The Kardashians' episode to be aired on Thursday, November 16, featured Tristan Thompson in a conversation with the mother of two of his children, daughter True and son Tatum. They were having a sit down about Thompson's cheating scandals and Khloe said,

"In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone."

Tristan Thompson replied to the television personality saying,

"I'm in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made."

In a second clip, Kylie Jenner expressed that she felt “a little nervous” when she heard that Tristan Thompson was coming over to her house, as per Cosmopolitan. The NBA star replied to the make-up mogul,

“Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most.”

According to People, he was referring to the February 2019, incident when Jordyn Woods, Kylie's best friend, and Tristan had kissed each other at an afterparty at his house on February 17 that year. The said ordeal caused a rift between the high school friends. They both met each other publicly after 4 years, in July 2023, as per Cosmopolitan.

The third sit down about his promiscuity was with Kourtney Kardashian, who has not been on Tristan's side ever since the first cheating scandal broke out in April 2018, a day before Khloe gave birth to the pair's first child, True. Kourtney started in the individual interview during The Kardashians saying,

"Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can't fake it."

She then asked Tristan Thompson if he feels anything when he cheats, to which the Cleveland Cavaliers player stated that he felt disgusted every time he does so, the oldest Kardashian did not mince her words, and questioned,

"So then why do you do it again?"

However, the clip from the show cut out. According to Entertainment Tonight, various media outlets covered the news of Tristan Thompson conceiving another child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. Tristan and Khloé were together at the time and the couple was expecting a son Tatum via surrogate. He was born on July 28, 2022.

Many fans responded to Thompson's confession about the infidelities. Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan are currently not together, however, they are co-parenting their two children. The pair have been linked to each other since 2016 when they were set up on a blind date, as per Elle.