"There was no issue there ever": Camille Vasquez reveals her boyfriend's reaction to Johnny Depp dating rumors 

Camille Vasquez recently appeared in her first one-on-one televised interview after the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.

While speaking to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, the attorney opened up about her boyfriend Edward Owen's reaction to her dating rumors with Depp during the ongoing trial:

"He's wonderful and supportive and has met Johnny. He knows I've worked for Johnny for years now so there was no issue there ever."

Speculation about a possible romantic relationship between Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp made rounds on the internet amid the latter's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

However, insiders were quick to confirm that the pair only shared a close friendship alongside their professional relationship. Shortly after, it was also revealed that Vasquez was in a relationship with WeWork executive Edward Owen.

How did Camille Vasquez respond to rumours of her dating Johnny Depp?

Camille Vasquez was left disappointed upon hearing her dating rumors with Johnny Depp (Image via Getty Images)

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial came to an end, Camille Vasquez slammed her dating rumors with The Pirates of the Caribbean star. During an interview with People, she said:

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

The attorney further mentioned that the relationship rumors left her disappointed:

"It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

She also mentioned that her close bond with Deep and the entire legal team stemmed from her caring for her clients.

Vasquez also addressed a viral photo of her hugging Depp inside the courtroom and said:

"I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

After shutting down rumors about Depp, Vasquez was seen out and about with her boyfriend. The pair were reportedly leaving a Virginia hotel and headed towards the airport.

Vasquez and Edward Owen reportedly met at a pub in London in November 2021. The latter also visited Vasquez in the US during the trial and sources said the duo planned to travel to the UK after the case.

Camille Vasquez's recent interview with Hola! Magazine

Vasquez recently featured on the digital cover of Hola! Magazine's June 2022 edition. The magazine, which attracted a record number of readers, also had a brief interview with the celebrated attorney.

During the interview, the attorney, who has been hailed by many as the 'queen of cross-examination', spoke about her experience of being in the spotlight. In the candid conversation, she also revealed that she was a foodie and loved spending time with friends and family.

Vasquez further talked about how she wanted to be an inspiration for young women, especially Latinas and Hispanic women.

