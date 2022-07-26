"This is an absolute tragedy": Klondike announces discontinuation of 'Choco Taco,' sparks memefest online 

Klondike has announced the discontinuation of Choco Tacos due to the increased demand for its other products. The company revealed the news after a Twitter user questioned the brand about the same. They said that the product has been discontinued in both "1ct and 4ct packs."

The news overwhelmed fans, who shared their dismay on social media, with many sharing memes dedicated to the frozen dessert.

Video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann joked about how the ice cream was an "integral piece" of his career. He said that the discontinuation was "an absolute tragedy."

Choco Taco is a waffle cone ice cream, where the cone is shaped like a taco and filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate and nuts.

Fans share memes dedicated to the Choco Taco

Klondike informed consumers on Twitter about the reasons behind the discontinuation of the product. They said that the company wanted to update its menu, and thus removed the taco ice cream in the process.

Klondike @Klondikebar @BethWeisenberg3 We’re always updating our product portfolio to create new, exciting innovations that reflect consumer preferences and trends. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer the best variety nationwide. @BethWeisenberg3 We’re always updating our product portfolio to create new, exciting innovations that reflect consumer preferences and trends. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer the best variety nationwide.

They also added that the decision to remove the item was "tough" but a necessary one.

Klondike @Klondikebar @basicwitchxbts Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. @basicwitchxbts Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.

Klondike @Klondikebar @fxcking_savage A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats! spkl.io/60114pOqB @fxcking_savage A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats! spkl.io/60114pOqB

Needless to say, fans of the ice cream weren't happy with the decision and made sure to communicate their feelings by tweeting memes and GIFs. Some said that they were incredibly sad that the treat was discontinued but added that they haven't had it in a long time.

kathleen @kathleen_hanley me finding out the choco taco is being discontinued even though i can’t remember the last time i had one me finding out the choco taco is being discontinued even though i can’t remember the last time i had one https://t.co/xq7MXvIcZa

Some users simply used images to show their heartbreak about the discontinuation of the sweet treat. Others shared clips from pop culture expressing their anger at the discontinuation.

Andrew @andyschraeder Me finding out that Choco Taco's are being discontinued



Me finding out that Choco Taco’s are being discontinued https://t.co/3hzFSsHxIp

Arrowhead Carl @EAD_SPORTS The Choco Taco was discontinued?! The Choco Taco was discontinued?!https://t.co/hPbfMprkVt

Kevín @KevOnStage Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years. Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years. https://t.co/U3ZCZMn7sw

Several others said that they were happy to see the Choco Taco trending on Twitter but added that they were devastated when they found out the reason. Some people also shared pictures of what they referred to as their "last Choco Taco ever."

Riparia N. Alzette ⚜️🧜🏻‍♀️ Vtuber @CursedRiparia This might be my last Choco Taco ever. Thanks for all the memories getting you out of those weird vacuum vending machines in middle school This might be my last Choco Taco ever. Thanks for all the memories getting you out of those weird vacuum vending machines in middle school 😭 https://t.co/pod1kixodN

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Me after seeing why Choco Taco was trending on Twitter. Me after seeing why Choco Taco was trending on Twitter. https://t.co/3YvXDYQNX3

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Sees why Choco Taco is trending: Sees why Choco Taco is trending: https://t.co/8VFlgp6hLv

Hadif Shah @HadifShah3 Me after seeing why Choco Taco is trending… Me after seeing why Choco Taco is trending… https://t.co/26d9J6VLZX

Ogi (Commissions Closed) @XIderaX me coming on twitter just to find out the goddamn choco taco is discontinued smh me coming on twitter just to find out the goddamn choco taco is discontinued smh https://t.co/2AkF6ZWiyv

Some made jokes about rushing to the ice cream vans to get the frozen dessert and others joked about potentially resorting to violence.

NICK SILVA @nicksilva1 When you see the ice cream truck take off knowing this is the last chance to get a choco taco for the rest of your life.



When you see the ice cream truck take off knowing this is the last chance to get a choco taco for the rest of your life. https://t.co/HGIuCVpLOa

George 🌀 @Galmaraz21 The choco taco is being discontinued and now I’m at my breaking point The choco taco is being discontinued and now I’m at my breaking point https://t.co/qpqFCJJxC3

bayonetta’s footrest @GreenEggzAndCam PUT THE CHOCO TACO IN THE BAG PUT THE CHOCO TACO IN THE BAG https://t.co/pLVRpXzfGC

beck @Super_Clownery CHOCO TACO IS DISCONTINUED?! WHOEVER MADE FHAT DECISION ISTG I WILL FIND YOU- CHOCO TACO IS DISCONTINUED?! WHOEVER MADE FHAT DECISION ISTG I WILL FIND YOU-https://t.co/gFCmbKyoXP

A few users sent their respect for the "dying" product with unique memes of their own. Meanwhile, one user said that the item was pulled because Taco Bell had plans to launch a similar product.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Me leaving the 7-Eleven with every Choco Taco in stock after hearing that they were discontinued Me leaving the 7-Eleven with every Choco Taco in stock after hearing that they were discontinued https://t.co/LhW6WB4BbG

Clem @TheClemReport Heartbreaking stuff watching ice cream men say goodbye to the Choco Taco



Heartbreaking stuff watching ice cream men say goodbye to the Choco Tacohttps://t.co/iLzFRzPHfM

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck Live look at Klondike discontinuing the Choco Taco Live look at Klondike discontinuing the Choco Taco https://t.co/kCOQOnfPU1

💜Cynder N.💛||ACAB|| 🌸💖🖤💙💜 @CynderVOX Choco Taco ran because she was coming for her Choco Taco ran because she was coming for her https://t.co/QRo2oyQXxv

After the company saw the uproar on social media, they assured people that they would try to bring back the much-loved taco-shaped ice cream. Klondike said that the item might return to "ice cream trucks in the coming years."

Klondike @Klondikebar @kgutty We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years. @kgutty We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.

The product has been in the market for almost 40 years

AuxGod @AuxGod_



RIP Choco Taco Klondike has officially discontinued the Choco Taco after almost 40 YearsRIP Choco Taco Klondike has officially discontinued the Choco Taco after almost 40 YearsRIP Choco Taco 🙏 https://t.co/UKZMVpXAjw

The sweet treat was introduced to people in 1980s and they began selling it through ice cream trucks. This became the primary source of procuring chocolate-covered taco-filled ice cream.

Later, when Klondike was acquired by Unilever, the company made the treat available to its customers more widely. Alan Drazen designed the product and believes that it was potentially a game changer in the way ice cream is consumed. He said:

"When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top. With Choco Taco, you're getting ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite."

Daniel Nathan @dspych I just ate my first, and last, Choco Taco. Ugh, what was that? A melty Klondike bar wrapped in soggy cardboard? I just ate my first, and last, Choco Taco. Ugh, what was that? A melty Klondike bar wrapped in soggy cardboard?

However, the item has a history of getting soggy while inside the packaging, causing consumers to skip over the product after a few trials.

For many, the Choco Taco is part of their childhood nostalgia. People who have never tasted the item can try finding the last remaining stocks in ice cream shops and departmental stores before they disappear from the market.

