"This is an absolute tragedy": Klondike announces discontinuation of 'Choco Taco,' sparks memefest online 

Klondike has announced the discontinuation of Choco Tacos due to the increased demand for its other products. The company revealed the news after a Twitter user questioned the brand about the same. They said that the product has been discontinued in both "1ct and 4ct packs."
The news overwhelmed fans, who shared their dismay on social media, with many sharing memes dedicated to the frozen dessert.
Video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann joked about how the ice cream was an "integral piece" of his career. He said that the discontinuation was "an absolute tragedy."
Choco Taco is a waffle cone ice cream, where the cone is shaped like a taco and filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate and nuts.
Fans share memes dedicated to the Choco Taco
Klondike informed consumers on Twitter about the reasons behind the discontinuation of the product. They said that the company wanted to update its menu, and thus removed the taco ice cream in the process.
They also added that the decision to remove the item was "tough" but a necessary one.
Needless to say, fans of the ice cream weren't happy with the decision and made sure to communicate their feelings by tweeting memes and GIFs. Some said that they were incredibly sad that the treat was discontinued but added that they haven't had it in a long time.
Some users simply used images to show their heartbreak about the discontinuation of the sweet treat. Others shared clips from pop culture expressing their anger at the discontinuation.
Several others said that they were happy to see the Choco Taco trending on Twitter but added that they were devastated when they found out the reason. Some people also shared pictures of what they referred to as their "last Choco Taco ever."
Some made jokes about rushing to the ice cream vans to get the frozen dessert and others joked about potentially resorting to violence.
A few users sent their respect for the "dying" product with unique memes of their own. Meanwhile, one user said that the item was pulled because Taco Bell had plans to launch a similar product.
After the company saw the uproar on social media, they assured people that they would try to bring back the much-loved taco-shaped ice cream. Klondike said that the item might return to "ice cream trucks in the coming years."
The product has been in the market for almost 40 years
The sweet treat was introduced to people in 1980s and they began selling it through ice cream trucks. This became the primary source of procuring chocolate-covered taco-filled ice cream.
Later, when Klondike was acquired by Unilever, the company made the treat available to its customers more widely. Alan Drazen designed the product and believes that it was potentially a game changer in the way ice cream is consumed. He said:
"When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top. With Choco Taco, you're getting ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite."
However, the item has a history of getting soggy while inside the packaging, causing consumers to skip over the product after a few trials.
For many, the Choco Taco is part of their childhood nostalgia. People who have never tasted the item can try finding the last remaining stocks in ice cream shops and departmental stores before they disappear from the market.