"This is actually kinda cool": How to view your Twitter wrapped revealed as trend sparks frenzy online

While Spotify just released its Wrapped 2022 on November 30, along with the former, internet users are also hyping their Twitter Wrapped. Although this feature is not directly available on the social media platform's app, the Floom app is customizing word clouds for users as the year-end Wrapped.

With the arrival of December, social media platforms and streaming sites have come up with creative ways to make farewell gifts for their users. These are virtual scrapbooks that collect your most memorable moments of the year.

Spotify set the path and the Wrapped trend has streamers eagerly waiting for Winter to get their annual records compiled in a few artistic slides. The trend has taken other platforms by storm, and now, Twitter has also joined the trend.

Netizens seem quite impressed with this feature and have been sharing their Wrapped on the micro-blogging platform.

While Spotify Wrapped captures users’ most-streamed artists, songs, and genres, Twitter Wrapped forms a word cloud including users’ most tweeted words.

Netizens love their Twitter Wrapped (Image via Twitter/@skelecigarette)

Tofu @t0fudam4n i love how i dont talk on here enough for this #TwitterWrapped i love how i dont talk on here enough for this #TwitterWrapped https://t.co/zQG4N5PdWK

Here's how to make your personalized Twitter Wrapped

Unlike Spotify, the social media app hasn’t made the Wrapped feature available on their home page. However, to create a Wrapped for the micro-blogging platform, users can use a third-party app called Floom.

Floom, with its easy-to-use interface, helps users make your Wrapped list by going to their website, and signing up to make their word clouds.

(Image via Floom)

One just needs to enter their username, choose a color for the background and select a shape for the word cloud. These shapes include the micro-blogging platform's bird, a book and several other shapes.

Once the process is done, the site takes a few minutes to show users their results.

The words that appear most frequently in a user’s tweets will be pasted in larger sizes in the word cloud, while the words that weren't used as frequently will be smaller in size.

런닝~💗 @amillionrm Forget Spotify wrapped I’m dropping my 2022 Twitter wrapped Forget Spotify wrapped I’m dropping my 2022 Twitter wrapped 😭 https://t.co/WjKWd7iym8

This website also lets users see what other people’s word clouds look like. Since it only requires a username and makes the word cloud available to them by collecting and analyzing their data from the social media app.

Netizens share their Twitter Wrapped and diss Elon Musk through memes

People are amused by the word clouds that come in different shapes and colors, and they're gathering on the social media platform to share their Twitter Wrapped. However, memes are almost a given with every new trend, and Twitter Wrapped is no exception.

While people are sharing their Wrapped words, some are making use of the Wrapped format to slam the social media platform's new CEO and owner Elon Musk.

Egline Samoei 🇰🇪 @EguarEglin



Lots of funny wrapped on LinkedIn today Twitter Wrapped 2022Lots of funny wrapped on LinkedIn today Twitter Wrapped 2022😃Lots of funny wrapped on LinkedIn today https://t.co/JtthsgB12B

Space @mell_mush Twitter wrapped 2022



7 people blocked you

10,549 likes

428 retweets

89,026 minutes spent on Twitter Twitter wrapped 2022 7 people blocked you 10,549 likes 428 retweets 89,026 minutes spent on Twitter

military wife sab⁷. ☁️💙 @from_vante mina le @gremlita idk how popular this opinion is but spotify wrapped feels so icky to me like a reminder that all the music i listen to is being tracked by a corporation and my attention is treated more like consumption of a product rather than engagement with art idk how popular this opinion is but spotify wrapped feels so icky to me like a reminder that all the music i listen to is being tracked by a corporation and my attention is treated more like consumption of a product rather than engagement with art we should make a twitter wrapped of all your bad takes during 2022 twitter.com/gremlita/statu… we should make a twitter wrapped of all your bad takes during 2022 twitter.com/gremlita/statu…

BEATBOXES. @M0onManPerson EVERYTHING I SEE ON MY TWITTER HOMEPAGE IS THE 2022 WRAPPED HELP ME. EVERYTHING I SEE ON MY TWITTER HOMEPAGE IS THE 2022 WRAPPED HELP ME.

blank 🎄 بلانك @r_blankk Twitter Wrapped 2022 and my top 5 tweets are all

"remember when percy jackson gave up immortality for a girl he wasnt even dating yet" Twitter Wrapped 2022 and my top 5 tweets are all"remember when percy jackson gave up immortality for a girl he wasnt even dating yet"

🌸Mai🌸ChaStar💫Charm💫🧸🎨 @MAI_CEW

Ofcourse it's all about Cha Eunwoo 🥰🥰 with the Pandas 🥰

#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 Here's my Twitter wrapped 2022Ofcourse it's all about Cha Eunwoo 🥰🥰with the Pandas Here's my Twitter wrapped 2022Ofcourse it's all about Cha Eunwoo 🥰🥰❤️ with the Pandas 😜🥰🐼#CHAEUNWOO #차은우 https://t.co/bBpC9U2vuC

subiii @_subiiii_ twitter should have a wrapped of your hit tweets, hot takes, the drama you got into and all the people you interacted with the most twitter should have a wrapped of your hit tweets, hot takes, the drama you got into and all the people you interacted with the most

The 2021 Wrapped trend

In 2021, this trend was brought to the app by Talal Jawaid, a California-based software engineer, who started an automated bot account @WordCloudsBot. The bot is programmed to generate a word cloud along with other stats related to their Twitter account whenever a user requests it.

There’s a pinned tweet in the @WordsCloudsBot account where the instructions to generate the Wrapped slides are given. One only needs to like and retweet the original tweet.

Within five minutes of retweeting and liking the original tweet, results will reach the user in the form of a comment under the original post. However, Jawaid claimed to have upgraded the programming. So, now one doesn't need to like or retweet the original post anymore.

Along with the word cloud, Jawaid’s bot also generated how many likes and retweets one has received as well as a percentage of the emotion in their tweets.

The bot now also makes a "Friends Wrapped" for users. Users only need to comment "#friends" under the pinned tweet. A word cloud comprising one's friends' usernames will be created.

Needless to say, as the year ends, the Wrapped trend only gains popularity as people wait to show off how their year was in terms of their songs and even their tweets.

Poll : 0 votes