"This is actually kinda cool": How to view your Twitter wrapped revealed as trend sparks frenzy online

While Spotify just released its Wrapped 2022 on November 30, along with the former, internet users are also hyping their Twitter Wrapped. Although this feature is not directly available on the social media platform's app, the Floom app is customizing word clouds for users as the year-end Wrapped.
With the arrival of December, social media platforms and streaming sites have come up with creative ways to make farewell gifts for their users. These are virtual scrapbooks that collect your most memorable moments of the year.
Spotify set the path and the Wrapped trend has streamers eagerly waiting for Winter to get their annual records compiled in a few artistic slides. The trend has taken other platforms by storm, and now, Twitter has also joined the trend.
Netizens seem quite impressed with this feature and have been sharing their Wrapped on the micro-blogging platform.
While Spotify Wrapped captures users’ most-streamed artists, songs, and genres, Twitter Wrapped forms a word cloud including users’ most tweeted words.
Here's how to make your personalized Twitter Wrapped
Unlike Spotify, the social media app hasn’t made the Wrapped feature available on their home page. However, to create a Wrapped for the micro-blogging platform, users can use a third-party app called Floom.
Floom, with its easy-to-use interface, helps users make your Wrapped list by going to their website, and signing up to make their word clouds.
One just needs to enter their username, choose a color for the background and select a shape for the word cloud. These shapes include the micro-blogging platform's bird, a book and several other shapes.
Once the process is done, the site takes a few minutes to show users their results.
The words that appear most frequently in a user’s tweets will be pasted in larger sizes in the word cloud, while the words that weren't used as frequently will be smaller in size.
This website also lets users see what other people’s word clouds look like. Since it only requires a username and makes the word cloud available to them by collecting and analyzing their data from the social media app.
Netizens share their Twitter Wrapped and diss Elon Musk through memes
People are amused by the word clouds that come in different shapes and colors, and they're gathering on the social media platform to share their Twitter Wrapped. However, memes are almost a given with every new trend, and Twitter Wrapped is no exception.
While people are sharing their Wrapped words, some are making use of the Wrapped format to slam the social media platform's new CEO and owner Elon Musk.
The 2021 Wrapped trend
In 2021, this trend was brought to the app by Talal Jawaid, a California-based software engineer, who started an automated bot account @WordCloudsBot. The bot is programmed to generate a word cloud along with other stats related to their Twitter account whenever a user requests it.
There’s a pinned tweet in the @WordsCloudsBot account where the instructions to generate the Wrapped slides are given. One only needs to like and retweet the original tweet.
Within five minutes of retweeting and liking the original tweet, results will reach the user in the form of a comment under the original post. However, Jawaid claimed to have upgraded the programming. So, now one doesn't need to like or retweet the original post anymore.
Along with the word cloud, Jawaid’s bot also generated how many likes and retweets one has received as well as a percentage of the emotion in their tweets.
The bot now also makes a "Friends Wrapped" for users. Users only need to comment "#friends" under the pinned tweet. A word cloud comprising one's friends' usernames will be created.
Needless to say, as the year ends, the Wrapped trend only gains popularity as people wait to show off how their year was in terms of their songs and even their tweets.