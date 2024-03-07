“This is despicably disgusting”: Video of feet and armpit-licking games at Edmond Public Schools goes viral, sparking backlash online

Outrage ensued on social media after multiple videos went viral showcasing students at multiple Edmond Public Schools participating in competitions that involved licking peanut butter, chocolate, and other substances off feet and armpits. It was reportedly an activity that happened during the schools' philanthropic events that took place over a week.

The videos were from events that have taken place in the Edmond High Schools in question for years. Despite the charity objective of the event, it still did not sit right with a plethora of social media users who were disgusted by the event. Most users wanted to hold the schools responsible for the events. One X user commented:

Netizens disgusted by foot-licking events at Edmond Public Schools

Earlier this week, on Saturday, March 2, a video was sent to Fox 25 that showcased kids from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, licking peanut butter off the feet of others for charity.

The event, which occurred on February 29, was a part of the school's Wonderful Week of Fundraising, where the institution raised money for Not Your Average Joe Coffee.

After that particular event went viral, Fox 25 reported that feet and armpit-licking contests had been a part of the charity week events of other Edmond Public Schools for years. The schools in question were Edmond Memorial High and Edmond North.

Videos of students licking peanut butter, chocolate, and other stuff off the feet of others in these schools were spread across the years and available on their official YouTube channels.

Fox 25 reportedly found videos of such events spanning from 2015 to 2020. For Edmund North, the events took place during Balto Week, and for Edmond Memorial, the events took place during Swine Week.

After Fox 25 sent over the videos to Edmond Public Schools. The school district sent back a statement praising the students for their tireless work during philanthropy week. They also noted that the feet-licking event was not conducted this year. The statement further read:

"Already this school year, our North and Santa Fe students have raised more than $416,000 for local non-profits with Swine Week at Memorial still to come."

"EPS school administrators, just like our surrounding districts, work with student council sponsors to make these weeks as impactful as possible." They added.

Conservative social media mouthpiece Libs of TikTok tweeted that the students of Edmond Public Schools were licking the aforementioned condiments off the feet and armpits of the staff. However, this has not been confirmed by any outlet, including Fox 25. As for the initial Deer Creek video, the institution confirmed in a statement that no faculty or staff participated in the events.

Libs of TikTok's post went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from social media users. Disgusted netizens who could not believe what they were hearing wanted to hold Edmon Public Schools accountable for conducting such events. The fact that Libs of TikTok mentioned that staff were involved in the events made many state that the adults involved were groomers.

Here are a few reactions to Libs of TikTok's tweet regarding the event at Edmond Public Schools.

Deer Creek High School confirmed in a statement after the videos went viral that students had organized an assembly called 'Clash of Classes' on February 29 that students had to pay to attend. The events conducted during the assembly were done to raise money for Not Your Average Joe Coffee (NYAJ), a local business that employs people with various disabilities. Fox 25 quoted the statement:

"During this assembly, ninth through twelfth grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for NYAJ. All participants in the assembly were students who signed up for the game(s) they played ahead of time."

It further specified:

"No Deer Creek faculty or staff participated in any of the games during this Clash of Classes assembly. Many dedicated students gave generously of their personal time to achieve this momentous accomplishment."

The institution also revealed that a whopping $152,830.38 was raised for Not Your Average Joe Coffee through the charity week conducted by both Deer Creek High School and Deer Creek Middle School.