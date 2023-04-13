"This just comes off ungrateful": RHONJ fans slam Danielle over revelations about Melissa not paying for her "Boujie Kidz" outfit

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) stars sat down for the After Show special to discuss all the drama that transpired in this week's episode. The cast members were seen spending quality time with each other while involving themselves in conflicts, confrontations, and fights over impending issues, personal relationships, family dynamics, and more.

RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral displayed her e-commerce venture Boujie Kidz at Melissa Gorga's Envy boutique. The latter helped the newbie by displaying her kids clothes in the store. Many friends, family members, and acquaintances were seen shopping at the store.

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore PS. It’s not about the amount of $ the outfit was worth … it’s about the principle. Welp! Looks like Melissa took an outfit from Danielle without payingPS. It’s not about the amount of $ the outfit was worth … it’s about the principle. #RHONJ Welp! Looks like Melissa took an outfit from Danielle without paying 😬😬 PS. It’s not about the amount of $ the outfit was worth … it’s about the principle. #RHONJ https://t.co/9nZC5dHNyl

In the After Special, Danielle, however, maintained that Melissa hadn't paid her for one of the Boujie Kidz outfits she'd purchased. She said:

"She took an outfit and never paid me for it. Literally all my friends bought thousands of dollars [worth of items] from her store. And I know she's gonna say, "Well I helped you." But in reality, she made a lot of money of all the people that I brought into the store that day."

Fans slammed Danielle for her comments. They felt that the newcomer should've been thankful to Melissa for promoting her store. One tweeted:

Maureen Collins @ReenieCo @nosmokenomore This just comes off ungrateful. Like it or not Melissa has an established brand and what she did was a favor. @nosmokenomore This just comes off ungrateful. Like it or not Melissa has an established brand and what she did was a favor.

RHONJ fans react to Danielle's revelations in the After Show special

In the RHONJ special clip, Jennifer asked Danielle if Melissa volunteered to pay for the outfit. The newbie, however, maintained that she was never paid by the latter.

Melissa claimed that Danielle had gifted her the dress in a separate clip. Rachel, a fellow newbie, reminded her that the three-piece suit was something she had bought for a newborn baby. It struck back at Melissa's memory when the newcomer revealed it was a $25 outfit.

Danielle, for her part, said:

"So if she ever comes out and says "I did a really big favor by putting you on Envy and putting you on my platform," thank you but I really didn't get any sales from you promoting me."

The RHONJ newcomer also noted that one of her friends confessed to spending a total of $700 at the Envy store as a favor to Danielle. The latter pointed out that "favor goes both ways." She also was a "1000% sure" that Melissa made more profits than her.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the issue. They slammed Danielle for her comments and asked her to recognize that Melissa did help her promote her outfits and the business in general.

Check out what they have to say.

Sharelle Mcknight @SharelleMcknig1 @nosmokenomore Danielle, you bought in no more than 7 pieces. She is looking for an altercation with an altercation with ANYONE at this point. @nosmokenomore Danielle, you bought in no more than 7 pieces. She is looking for an altercation with an altercation with ANYONE at this point.

Bravo Subject Matter Expert @Bonnieboosleeps @nosmokenomore How hard is it to ask for payment? You're a business owner, you should act like it. Not saying Melissa shouldn't have taken it if true; that's shady. But c'mon Danielle, get your money. If it wasn't that big of a deal, don't bring it up now. @nosmokenomore How hard is it to ask for payment? You're a business owner, you should act like it. Not saying Melissa shouldn't have taken it if true; that's shady. But c'mon Danielle, get your money. If it wasn't that big of a deal, don't bring it up now.

BocaBourgeoisie🏖🌺 @CurrentClips @nosmokenomore I can't believe anything out of Danielle OR Jen's mouths. Jen is in a horrible marriage and taking it out on everyone. #RHONJ @nosmokenomore I can't believe anything out of Danielle OR Jen's mouths. Jen is in a horrible marriage and taking it out on everyone. #RHONJ https://t.co/ZpYv3Zfvqa

Fans felt that Danielle didn't recognize Melissa's help and didn't even make it a point to thank her. Check it out.

tammy @tam_i_am_nj @nosmokenomore Way to thank Melissa for being the only one to support your gaudy business. That reach for a storyline must be hurting your back Dani @nosmokenomore Way to thank Melissa for being the only one to support your gaudy business. That reach for a storyline must be hurting your back Dani

Bravo Subject Matter Expert @Bonnieboosleeps @nosmokenomore Yeah, the outfit story sounds fishy on Melissa's part, but what I don't get is why Danielle didn't collect the $ from her immediately, if true. You give me $, I give you product. And it's not M's fault your friends spent so much but no one bought your ugly kids clothes. @nosmokenomore Yeah, the outfit story sounds fishy on Melissa's part, but what I don't get is why Danielle didn't collect the $ from her immediately, if true. You give me $, I give you product. And it's not M's fault your friends spent so much but no one bought your ugly kids clothes.

Patricia @PatriciaMom27 @nosmokenomore I had high hopes for Danielle at the beginning, but she has become disappointing, she comes off very petty. #RHONJ @nosmokenomore I had high hopes for Danielle at the beginning, but she has become disappointing, she comes off very petty. #RHONJ

Melissa Haas @mhaas44 @nosmokenomore I hope Danielle is not back next season do not like her @nosmokenomore I hope Danielle is not back next season do not like her

Other ladies dish on the RHONJ episode

Jennifer Fressler opened up about being intimate with Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini. The other ladies called her a "wild animal" and noted that the experience was definitely bucket-list worthy.

Meanwhile, the cast dished on Jennifer, accepting that she'd previously called the psychic coffee reader to update her about the cast dynamics. In a previous RHONJ episode, the coffee reader read the ladies' future prospects out of a coffee cup. The accuracy of the reading made the cast members doubt Jennifer may have called her up previously.

In the After Special episode, Margaret called out Jennifer for not having any "shame or sense of pride." The latter, for her part, noted that although she'd update the coffee reader on a few details, she didn't remember saying a lot.

While a few RHONJ ladies found the situation funny, others only wondered why Jennifer would go to the extent of calling a coffee reader and updating details about the cast.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an interesting and intense watch so far. The coming weeks will document the ladies' stay in Ireland and the drama surrounding Teresa's wedding, strained friendships, and a lot of heated arguments. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

