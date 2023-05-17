"This is just a TV show": American Idol Top 5 finalist Zachariah Smith opens up on elimination, teases new single

Zachariah Smith might have lost the American Idol race, but his time on stage is not over yet. In an Instagram post, the 19-year-old singer has asked his fans not to "skip out on the finale," as he will come back on stage to perform a special duet with someone very special. Smith did not reveal who it was going to be but did drop a hint:

"The 80s are coming back."

Zachariah was in the top 5 singers on American Idol season 21 but was eliminated on Sunday, May 14, after performing on two Disney songs. In his Instagram video, he thanked his fans for voting for him and helping him reach the top 5. Smith did not seem angry at his elimination and kept on mentioning:

"This is just a TV show."

He added that this was just the "new beginning to my new chapter and this new life." Zachariah mentioned that many of his fans were angry over his elimination and assured them by saying, "It happens." He revealed that he met many new people through American Idol and gained a lot of new fans because of the show.

He ended the video message by saying he loved his fans a lot.

American Idol top 5 contestant Zachariah Smith to drop a new single soon

In his short video, Smith also mentioned that his new single, American Grace, will be released very soon. Zachariah has recorded more than 20 songs in the past three years and released two albums, titled Trophy Husband and Quarantunes.

He also invited his fans to his upcoming concert in his hometown Wabash, Indiana, which he promised would be "really, really fun." It is unknown if Smith received any record deals after reaching the top 5 on American Idol.

Zachariah Smith calls his wife Crysta his "backbone"

19-year-old Zachariah Smith used to be a full-time grill cook at the Bill’s Hamburgers shop in Amory, Mississippi, when he was trying to make it big. During his audition, Judge Luke Bryan told him to "burn the apron" because he was destined to make a career in the music world. He is married to a woman named Crysta, who was the manager of Bill’s Hamburgers, and the business was owned by her family.

After receiving his golden ticket, Smith called his wife his “backbone” and said, “keeps me running.” He is helping Crysta raise three kids from her previous marriage. He mentioned in an Instagram post that his father passed away at the age of eight and that his mother has:

"Been my rock through life always supporting my love for music. Lord knows it was not an easy road. She raised 3 boys by herself after my dad passed away when I was 8. She is truly my biggest blessing."

Zachariah began singing at the age of six and learned how to play guitar at the age of eight, said World Wide Tune. Before going on American Idol, he spent a considerable amount of time performing in his hometown.

He was one of the top contestants to clear the Showstopper round by singing Don't Stop Me Now. Smith was saved by the audience vote in the top 26 round (group 1) by singing Lucille. He ranked first in the audience vote in the top 20 round by impressing them with a spectacular performance on I Want to Know What Love Is.

Zachariah was one of the 10 singers saved by the audience and ranked 17 according to the number of votes. He reached the top 5 by dazzling the judges with a smooth rendition of Ironic.

The finale of American Idol will air on ABC next Sunday, May 21, at 8 pm ET. Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, or Iam Tongi will win the trophy and a $250,000 cash prize if they can impress the audience with their voices.

