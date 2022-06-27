“This is pretty unfair to her”: Amy Schumer reveals why she fired Penn Badgley’s wife as her doula

Amy Schumer recently was on Penn Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, and revealed the reason for firing her doula and Badgley's wife, Domino Kirke.

Amy Schumer gave birth to her son Gene, born in 2019, with the help of doula Domino Kirke. She said she had to fire Kirke because after she got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and had to get a C-section, she was so vulnerable and did not want Kirke's 'goddess energy' in her house anymore. She said:

“Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. She’s so like, just lovely and when she touches you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member. And I just felt so vulnerable, I was like, ‘I can’t have this Botticelli f**king goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out.”

Although not considered an acceptable reason, the Trainwreck star was affected by her recovery from a C-section. She said that she was not strong enough to allow having Kirke around the house and would possibly talk to Kirke about whatever had happened in the past. She stated,

“We were going to work together longer after I had Gene and I kind of suddenly was like, ‘I’m good and I don’t need a post-partum doula anymore.”

Amy Schumer speaks about her son’s health issues

Amy Schumer says that her son likely has autism-like her husband (Image via ABC/Getty Images)

In March 2022, Amy Schumer shared an update about her son’s health problems while speaking on the podcast Dear Chelsea. She stated that her son might have autism.

Schumer added that her husband Chris is also facing the same problem. While speaking to host Chelsea Handler, she said,

“He’s two and a half and I think they don’t diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn’t come until later and I can say honestly I don’t have a preference either way. You just want your kids to be healthy and happy.”

Chris also faces autism spectrum disorder, and Amy revealed the news in her 2019 Netflix unique Growing. She explained that her husband is the favorite person she has ever met and described him as kind, hilarious, engaging, and talented.

Amy Schumer tries to have another child through IVF

Schumer has previously attempted to conceive another child through IVF. She spoke about it while appearing on the iHeartRadio podcast Dear Chelsea.

The 41-year-old said that the IVF process is complex, and people often do it. She did it once and felt like she was going to die. She added:

“I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I’m Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot. And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn’t work … and now I don’t have a uterus.”

The Saturday Night Live host said that she and Chris would have one child and enjoy their little family. Speaking about the birth of her son Gene, she said:

“I’m excited about it but I was sad. And it’s not really something you get sympathy for because it’s like, you already have one b**ch, shut up. But you know, that’s a real struggle people go through.”

Amy Schumer is mainly known for her appearances on the NBC reality series Last Comic Standing and the Comedy Central sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far