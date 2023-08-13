"This is reality TV": Laura Bileskalne claps back at "keyboard warriors" after getting fired from Below Deck

Below Deck Down Under's episodes 6 and 7, which aired on Monday, August 7, saw a horrific incident that left fans and cast members feeling uncomfortable and disturbed.

In the two-part segment, Luke Jones, the Bosun, and Laura Bileskalne, the Junior Stew, were fired from the boat after their actions were justifiably deemed predatory and criminal. After a night of drinking, Luke attempted to s*xually assault Margot Sisson, and Laura tried to force herself on Adam Kodra despite him telling her that he was not interested.

While Luke was immediately fired, the cast was unaware of the extent of Laura's forceful behavior until the next day. However, the last straw that led to her termination was her insensitive comments made to Margot about Luke.

While both the fired cast members have since then made their Instagram profiles private, Laura issued an apology to Luke. She recently again took to the social media platform to chime in on the incident and noted that since "this is reality TV, people have to be interesting."

Laura addresses Below Deck Down Under scandal (Image via Twitter/@BelowDeckSailng)

"This is reality TV, you have to be interesting enough to make people talk, that is basically the goal of good TV. Nobody is going to talk about how good the deco looked or how the drinks were at preferred temperature."

Below Deck's former cast member Laura Bileskalne slams fans, calls them keyboard warriors

Below Deck's Down Under season 2 saw two people's employment get terminated on Monday, August 7, 2023's episodes. During the two episodes that aired the same day, two cast members acted inappropriately and got themselves fired.

Laura and Luke's inappropriate behavior towards Margot and Adam was deemed inappropriate and non-consensual by the crew as well as the fans.

Since the episode aired, the two received major backlash after which, Laura initially issued an apology for her behavior.

While Adam allegedly accepted the apology, fans did not echo the same thoughts. While both of them turned their Instagram accounts private after the backlash, Laura addressed the situation once again and made her Instagram account public.

The Below Deck alum slammed the fans for the hate they sent her way and noted that harassment should not be met with harassment.

"Keyboard warriors, you can't stand for harassment with harassment. It just cancels it out. And I will not support social media bullying and harassment. It's just wrong, but that's on you this time."

Laura addresses harassment (Image via Twitter/@BelowDeckSailng)

In the series of stories, she tagged Adam and noted that it was "so hard" for her to hide her attraction towards the Below Deck deckhand. She added that she may have been "a little obnoxious" and thanked him for accepting her apology.

In another Instagram story, she further called out the backlash against her and Luke Jones and blended her support towards the former Bosun and said that he was not alone.

Why was Laura fired from Below Deck Down Under?

In Monday's episodes of Below Deck Down Under, after a drunken night, Laura proceeded to make her attraction towards Adam known. Although he consistently said "no" and told her that he wasn't interested, his wishes fell on deaf ears.

Laura climbed into his bed at the end of the night in an attempt to give him a massage. This led to the production crew removing her from the room.

Later on, Laura made insensitive comments towards Margot Sisson after Luke was fired and told her that it was unfair that he got fired.

She added that he was probably joking and wouldn't have "r*ped her" and that she didn't say no to his advances the entire night.

Below Deck Down Under will return on Monday, August 14, 2023, on Bravo.