Through Time and Apes: Planet of the Apes chronology and themes explained

Planet of the Apes is an iconic film franchise that has left a mark on the silver screen since its first outing in 1968. These films are popular for their imaginative story, expansive world-building, intriguing themes, and shocking revelations.

There are a total of ten Planet of the Apes films that can be divided into three different series. The original consisted of five films following a linear storyline, followed by Tim Burton's remake of the first film, released in 2001. Finally, there is the third ongoing series, whose fourth part, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to release on May 8, 2024.

The original series was developed in the late '60s when the world witnessed the devastating Vietnam War and had already been witness to the wrath of global violence in World War II, the inhuman effects of nuclear weapons, the rising police state, and dictatorships.

It was also the time of decolonization when the conversation around racial harmony and equality was more frequent than ever. The films engagingly explore these themes, blending them with science fiction and adventure.

This article will explain the chronology and themes of the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

The complete Planet of the Apes timeline

The original series (1968 – 1973)

Planet of the Apes (1968, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu)

Still from Planet of the Apes (1968)(Image via Instagram/ @apesmovies)

Planet of the Apes was released in 1968 and started the series with a bang. The film tells the story of a group of astronauts who crash land on a strange planet ruled by intelligent apes who speak and enslave mute humans.

The leader of the astronauts, George Taylor, played by Charlton Heston, gradually unravels the truth about this world, facing many obstacles along the way.

The film has one of the most iconic endings in the history of cinema, where Taylor discovers a crashed Statue of Liberty, signifying that the Planet of the Apes is actually Earth which is now ruled by apes, instead of humans. The film was revered for its powerful message about humanity's hubris and the cyclical nature of civilization.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970, Prime Video, Disney Plus)

Still from 'Beneath the Planet of the Apes' (Image via 20th Century-Fox)

Franklin J Schaffner's provocative allegory led to four sequels, the first being the film Beneath the Planet of the Apes released two years after the original. This film follows another astronaut Brent who lands on the planet to investigate the disappearance of George Taylor.

Brent finds a mentally traumatized Taylor and a hidden city where mutant humans have succumbed to religious dogmatism and worship nuclear weapons that ended the reign of humanity. The film was considered to be a reflection of the mood of American society dealing with the Vietnam War.

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971, Prime Video, Disney Plus)

Still from the movie (Image via Instagram/ @apesmovies)

The third film reversed the story of the first two and decided to take a much lighter tone. Cornelius and Zira, the good apes from the first two movies, repair Taylor's ship and take a reverse trajectory back to Earth in 1971.

With the conflict brought back to Earth, the third film of the series dealt with the themes of prejudice and distrust, as Cornelius and Zira have to fight to save their newborn son Caesar from humans.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972, Prime Video, Starz)

Still from 'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes' (Image via Instagram/ @apesmovies)

In this film, Caesar takes the lead role, as the intelligent ape living among humans in a world where apes are the new working class. Caesar, played by Roddy McDowall, is a charismatic ape raised in secret and grappling with his advanced intelligence in a world where he is nothing more than a beast.

Upon witnessing the cruel treatment of his kin at the hands of humans, he emerges as a leader and ignites a rebellion for ape freedom. Conquest of the Planet of the Apes explored the themes of oppression, uprising, and the struggle for equality.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973, Prime Video, Apple TV, Starz)

Still from 'Battle for the Planet of the Apes' (Image via 20th Century-Fox)

Humans resorted to nuclear weapons in the film to curb the ape uprising and eventually decimated the planet. This film explores a future where the apes have taken control of the planet, while human tribes live in hiding.

Caesar strives for peace between the apes and humans, but the warmongering factions on both sides threaten to reignite the conflict. The final chapter of this franchise explores the fragility of peace in a world scarred by violence.

Tim Burton's remake

The Planet of the Apes (2001, Amazon Prime Video)

Acclaimed director Tim Burton's take on the Apes saga presented a visually stunning but narratively divisive reimagining of the first film. Mark Wahlberg plays astronaut Leo Davidson, who just like George Taylor, crash lands on a planet ruled by apes.

However, this society is more complex as the humans still possess the ability to speak but are at the bottom of a strict social hierarchy, maintained by the power-hungry General Thade.

This film also takes inspiration from Back to the Future II, as the time travel part leads to a shocking ending, mimicking that of the first film of the saga. The film did financially well but was panned by the critics, and the studios decided not to explore this story any further, making it the only standalone film of this series.

The reboot series (2011 – 2024)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011, Disney Plus)

Caesar played by Andy Serkis (Image via Instagram/ @apesmovies)

The reboot series takes the prequel approach and tells the story of Caesar, an intelligent ape who leads a rebellion against humans, due to their mistreatment of animals.

The legend of motion capture acting, Andy Serkis, plays Caeser, an ape enhanced by a revolutionary Alzheimer's drug who develops exceptional intelligence and empathy. However, the inhumane treatment bestowed upon animals by humans fuels his growing resentment.

The film explores the origins of the ape uprising, focusing on Caeser's quest for freedom and dignity. The film starring James Franco, Tom Felton, and Frieda Pinto got commercial success and critical praise for its themes of animal rights, scientific responsibility, and the nature of oppression.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes ( 2014, Disney Plus)

The planet now belongs to the Apes (Image via Instagram/ @apesmovies)

This film picks up a decade after the events of the first film. A virus has decimated humanity, leaving a scattered population struggling to survive. Meanwhile, Caesar has become a wise leader and established a thriving ape society.

Director Matt Reeves crafts a stunning piece of cinema, showcasing the struggles of coexistence amidst the backdrop of dwindling resources. As humanity falls into desperation, Caesar is faced with the challenge of maintaining order and avoiding conflict.

The film stars Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, and Gary Oldman, alongside Andy Serkis as Caesar.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017, Disney Plus)

The third installment of the reboot series by Matt Reeves is perhaps the darkest film of the entire saga, both visually and thematically. Caesar suffers the loss of his wife and sons at the hands of a human Colonel played by Woody Harrelson.

In the film, Caesar is haunted by grief and grapples with his darker instincts. He sets out to find the Colonel and seek revenge, a journey that forces him to confront his inner demons.

The dark, grim, desolate, yet visually stunning masterpiece explores the consequences of brutality and the cyclical nature of violence.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024, to be released)

The latest installment in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promises to showcase a compelling world post-Caesar's death and humanity's decline. The film, directed by Wes Ball, is set in a world where ape civilization is fractured and humans have regressed into a feral, primitive state.

The film starring Freya Allen, Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, and Lydia Peckham is set to release on May 8, 2024.

It's fascinating that Pierre Boulle's 1963 book La Planète des singes or Monkey Planet would birth an epic film franchise with remakes and reboots that would spring over five decades.

The Planet of the Apes franchise is more than an action spectacle or an adventure drama, it is an uncomfortable dive into the depths of human society. The series explores the weakness of social structures, the fragility of peace, the consequences of violence, and the necessity of freedom and harmony.