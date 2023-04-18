TikTok: 2789 code meaning explored as numeric ciphers go viral on platform

The world of TikTok can be fun and perplexing at the same time. From trends to challenges to a few secret codes and abbreviations, the latest code to go viral on the platform is 2798. Many TikTok users have been using this code, and this has been bewildering others on the platform, as deciphering the code can be a tough nut to crack.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information related to s**cide and self-h**m. Reader's discretion is advised.

TikTok code 2798 recently gained popularity once again in April, after initially existing on the app since 2022. TikTokers are using the code to convey the message "I'm tired of life" in their videos, comments, or in their bios.

Hence, 2789 means “I’m tired of life.” It is unclear who started this code or how it gained traction once again. However, it appears to be a subtle way for users to express their emotions and connect with others who may be feeling the same way.

Some users are also seeing 2789 as the anger number and have claimed that the message and seeing the number is directly related to money and new work. While 2789 has gained a lot of popularity recently, there are several other codes that are popular among TikTokers. These include codes like 9100, 7000, 7432, and 9230 that have gone viral on the platform.

From 9100 which means “Sorry I hurt you,” to 5900 which means “I feel sick”: Decoding the TikTok secret codes

TikTok can be a fun place for social media users to share hilarious videos, and a huge chunk of their lives now depends on social media. The app is a great influence on millennials and Gen Z. However, the users have now moved ahead from abbreviations and have come up with confusing secret codes that are otherwise hard to decipher.

As social media continues to evolve, users are finding new and creative ways to communicate with each other. TikTok, in particular, has become a hub for internet culture and trends, with users often using secret codes and acronyms to convey hidden messages. These codes can range from light-hearted jokes to serious expressions of emotion.

For instance, while 9100 may seem like a random number to some TikTok users, it signifies "Sorry I hurt you." Similarly, 5900 may be interpreted as "I feel sick." In this way, secret codes have created a unique way for users to connect and communicate on the platform.

Here are some of the secret codes, along with their meanings:

9080 - I want you with me

7000 - I just want attention

1442 - I don’t love you

0763 - You promised

2845 - Be mine

1092 - I need to talk to you

1023 - It’s over

6499 - Please help me through this pain

9230 - It’s getting worse

6027 - I’m falling for you

4300 - Let’s hang out

0931 - I’m losing my feelings

5801 - I’m sorry for loving you

0473 - Hug me, please

4202 - Let’s end this

8750 - I hate everyone

6929 - Thank you, goodbye!

4411 - I feel numb

2201 - Stay happy love

1213 - I have a headache

While many of the secret codes are harmless, a few, like 2789, can be a call for help as the user of the code is feeling s**cidal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests a few tips to deal with such situations. This includes talking to someone, consulting a counselor, and even coping with the problem through group programs.

While these thoughts can stem from a lot of areas, talking to a therapist or counselor and asking for some help can help the person feel slightly better. In case readers see a person using the code on TikTok, they can also find resources in their respective areas that might help the person using the code.

