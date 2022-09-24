TikTok royalty Lil Huddy fanboys over BTS, reveals his bias and more on the Zach Sang show

K-pop boy group BTS has been taking the world by storm and collecting an 'army' of celebrities. The recent star to have declared himself a fan was none other than the king of 'e-boy' aesthetics on TikTok, Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy. Zach Sang recently interviewed Lil Huddy on his show, where both personalities talked about BTS.

Zach Sang took the opportunity to ask his guest about his favorite BTS member. In an incredibly relatable answer, Lil Huddy declared that it was impossible for him to pick one. Huddy hilariously explained the struggle as he declared that he couldn't pick one, but if he had to pick favorites, he would go for the 1995-born pair in the group, Jimin and V.

However, he also added that he still loved all the members because they were all so awesome in their ways.

Zach asked:

"Yeah, they're great. We love…I love them, and I…Do you have a bias?"

Huddy answered:

"I always had two biases. It's V and Jimin"

Zach proclaimed:

"Wow. Taste."

Huddy further said:

"I f*cking love them! I love all of them, to be honest, like I think they're dope, swaggy, in all of their own individual ways."

In return, the interviewer, Zach Sang, also revealed his BTS bias. He said:

"Jungkook. I love him."

Huddy reiterated:

"They're all so good. Jungkook's great. Jungkook's really like amazing, especially when it comes to like…I see like photos of them for like covershoots and stuff. Jungkook kills it. He's f*cking….good, bro. Like they're incredible models."

Huddy complimenting maknae Jungkook's amazing photoshoot skills was something all fellow ARMYs can relate to. This was heightened after Jungkook floored everyone with his recent Vampire-themed pictorials in Me, Myself, and Jungkook.

TikToker turned musician Lil Huddy reveals how he got into BTS and K-pop

Lil Huddy explained how he got into K-pop and especially BTS. The TikToker has been seen lip-syncing to various songs by BTS on his TikToks, and fans of the celebrity have been waiting to know how his fondness for the Korean stars began.

goofy goober @jhopec0llarbone lil huddy a BTS fan 🤩🤩🤩 lil huddy a BTS fan 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/3u9VwSrlAd

ᴮᴱ🥀⁷ 약속 jamais vu ♡🏁 @jungkkyu why does lil huddy know bts' fanchant better than bts themselves lmaoo why does lil huddy know bts' fanchant better than bts themselves lmaoo https://t.co/IAk5UygN4A

Lil Huddy stated that he found out about the boy group from the YouTube channel the Kids React To and added that he had been hooked to it ever since.

"I was introduced to them by the Kids React to… this person channel. So, those like kids or teenagers or somebody reacting to BTS, and I was like, ‘This is the coolest music video I’ve ever f*cking seen,’ and that was how I was introduced. I just started watching the music videos over and over again…"

Lil Huddy also explained what made K-pop different from other music genres and how it has completely changed the game in the music industry forever.

"They have a completely different world when it comes to music videos, and it’s so thought through and perfect everything from down to the hair, the style, … everything … matches the song. They embody whatever song that they’re putting out, and I’ve noticed that with a lot of K-Pop groups, and I think that’s genius like what the K-Pop world does for music is genius, and I think a lot more people should be paying attention."

The duo also heaped praises on BTS for serving top-notch aesthetics in their music videos and hitting hard with their socially transcendent lyrics that everyone could relate to. They loved how BTS touched upon topics nobody else addressed. Zach said:

"You are preaching to the choir, but you’re also 100% accurate. Their aesthetic is incredible, but the lyrical integrity that exists in BTS’s songs like early, early, early BTS stuff they were touching on things that were so relevant in people’s lives like being overworked at school and being bullied and being made to feel like a recluse like they were really addressing topics that nobody else was addressing dressed up in this aesthetic that was so really different and… God, they’re incredible. I love them so much. I love BTS."

Lil Huddy went on to prove his first-class ARMY status by declaring that he had attended their Rose Bowl show in 2019 and was blown away by the standard of the concert held by the boys.

"I went to the Rose Bowl show. It was 2019. That was a really great concert … I don’t think anything I have experienced in my life has lived up to that concert like they really put on a f*cking show."

Zach Sang hilariously declared that he, too, was in the crowd, cheering for them as the two discussed insane the concert was. Huddy said:

"I was at the same show!"

The TikToker further said:

"It’s insane. The fireworks, like the water cannons like they had a bouncing castle blow up within 30 seconds. I was losing mind. I was like this is f*cking sick. You were there the same time?"

In the end, Zach Sang proudly flaunted how he had interviewed the group in the same studio as Lil Huddy. Sang recommended him to check out their series In the Soop, which Lil Huddy would probably love since it involved seven boys living in one house, indicating its similarities to the Hype House.

ARMYs and fans of Lil Huddy and Zach Sang can check out the wholesome interview below.

Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, is a TikToker turned rock musician who recently delivered hits like All the Things I Hate About You and 21st Century Vampire.

The social media celebrity turned punk-rock star has millions of followers on the popular vide-making site. He is also the co-founder of the TikTok influencer collective Hype House.

