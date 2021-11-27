'Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas' full cast list: Jessy Schram and others star in holiday romance

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas is the perfect title for the holiday season as it's the time of the year to be with family. The story of the upcoming the upcoming Hallmark flick has a dash of suspense and everything typical of a romcom.

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas revolves around a woman who lands in a rural hospital after an accident. Unfortunately, she suffers from amnesia and is thus referred to as “Jane Doe” in the hospital.

In search of her identity, she tags along with nurse Paul who is on his way to visit his hometown for Christmas. During their journey, she realizes she is not the only one with personal history. Despite having feelings for each other, the two are scared to make a move as Jane Doe hasn’t been identified yet and it is possible that someone might be waiting for her.

The synopsis of Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas reads:

“As they approach their destinations, each will find that unlocking the secrets in their pasts may also be their key to building a new future, together.”

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the movies’ talented actors.

Jessy Schram as Jane Doe

Jessy Schram is a familiar face in romcom dramas. She has appeared in several Hallmark movies, including The Birthday Wish, Road to Christmas, A Nashville Christmas, Country at Heart, Amazing Winter Romance, A Royal New Year’s Eve, and Harvest Moon.

She is also known for her television shows such as Chicago Med, Lucifer, Once Upon A Time, Nashville, Last Resort, Falling Skies and Mad Men.

Schram is also a model and singer/songwriter. In Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, she plays Jane Doe who suffers from amnesia after a car accident. Her real character's name will be revealed in the movie.

Brendan Penny plays Paul in ‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’

Born in Ottawa, Brendan Penny shifted to Vancouver to pursue his acting dream. He has multiple television series to his credit, including Chesapeake Shores, BH90210, Motive, The Runner, The Dark Corner, Supernatural, The Assistants and Whistler.

Penny is also a regular in many romcom dramas, some of which include Beverly Hills Wedding, The Charm Bracelet, Her Magical Christmas, and A Dash of Love.

He will be seen playing nurse Paul in the upcoming Hallmark romance, Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.

Lochlyn Munro as Sheriff Crowley

Riverdale fans will be familiar with Lochlyn Munro, who played Hal Cooper in the show. The character portrayed Black Hood, one of the antagonists of The CW series. He has also appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout his acting career.

Interestingly, he chose the entertainment industry when a serious injury ended his dreams of being a professional hockey player.

In Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, he plays Sheriff Crowley who tries to help Jane Doe find her family.

Directed by Peter Benson, Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas also includes the following cast members:

Brendon Zub (Mark)

Lisa Durupt (Annie)

April Amber Telek (Roberta)

Agnes Tong (Amy)

Alix West Lefler (Little Girl/Casey)

Paula Giroday (Katie)

Drew Henderson (Jack)

Dalias Blake (Doctor Grant)

Camille Mitchell (Barbara)

Wonita Joy (Mrs. Hernandez)

Tanya Champoux (Eleanor)

Azriel Dalman (Charlie)

Andres Collantes (Deputy)

The Hallmark romantic drama is based on a book named Time for Me to Come Home by Dorothy Shackleford and Travis Thrasher. It will include a song (same title) by Blake Shelton, who is also one of the executive producers.

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas is set to premiere Saturday, November 27, at 10:00 pm ET on Hallmark.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee