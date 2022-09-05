TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson - Where is Michael Jackson's physician Conrad Murray now?

Conrad Murray was the personal physician of the late pop-star Michael Jackson, who died of cardiac arrest in 2009 caused by a drug overdose. Almost 14 years after Jackson's death, Murray, 69, will be part of the upcoming TMZ special, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson.

In a teaser for the upcoming film, Murray said,

"I will always love Michael."

Murray told The Sun in 2019 that he was practicing medicine in the Caribbean and added that he was in the process of building a medical center in the Caribbean for patients with cardiovascular disease and other ailments

The former cardiologist also planned on reinstating his licenses in the US, which were suspended after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for improperly injecting propofol that led to Jackson's death.

According to a 2019 report by Inside Edition, Murray lived in a one-bedroom apartment in a luxury condo building near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Why was Conrad Murray convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael Jackson's death?

Michael Jackson first met Murray in 2006 after he treated one of Jackson's children in Las Vegas. He was hired by the pop-star in May 2009, a few months ahead of Jackson's UK concert tour.

Almost two months later, Murray found Jackson dead in his bed, on June 25, 2009. A few days later, he was called in for questioning on the matter after medical reports called the death a homicide and alleged that Murray's actions constituted an "involuntary manslaughter."

According to Jackson's autopsy report, the cardiac arrest was caused by an overdose of two drugs, namely, propofol and benzodiazepine. While Murray argued that he gave Jackson the drugs, especially propofol, to help him sleep, the report counter-argued that propofol is not used to treat insomnia.

After an investigation, Murray was charged with negligence and convicted of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to four years in prison. Ultimately, Murray served two years in prison. His medical licenses in the US were also suspended.

Several reports suggested that Murray was never on Jackson's payroll. While he had signed a contract to be on Jackson's team for the UK tour, the singer's promoters were yet to make it official.

More about the upcoming TMZ special

In a recent conversation with FOX News, TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin said:

"If you think Conrad Murray is the reason Michael Jackson is dead, you don't know what really killed Michael Jackson."

He added:

"Michael Jackson was being fueled by so many other doctors long before Conrad Murray came into the picture. Fueled not just for year, but for decades. This goes back in 1984 when he was horribly burnt during a Pepsi commercial shoot, and he was given opioids."

Levin further revealed that Jackson had 19 aliases that he used to score drugs. He added:

"And one of the doctors that we profile in this - his name is Arnold Klein, a Beverly Hills dermatologist who would shoot Michael up every day for months before he died. Every day for three hours at a time. Shoot him up with Demerol in his office. Michael was doomed."

The executive producer added that TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson also spoke to Debbie Rowe, Jackson's ex-wife who worked for Klein for 27 years. Levin claimed:

"The police decided and the prosecutors decided that they would not focus on what led up to Michael's death. They would only look at one night, and why Conrad Murray was prosecuted."

Listing the exclusive interviews of Murray, Rowe, the coroner, and the investigating officer in the case, Levin said,

"You can't walk away from this special and not change your mind."

Investigator Orlando Martinez of the Los Angeles Police Department reflected similar sentiments as Levin in the film,

"There's a lot of folks to blame that never had a reckoning."

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson? will stream on FOX on September 6 at 8/7c.

