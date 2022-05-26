Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Heardle has quickly become one of the most popular browser-based games over the past year. Based on the familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle, the game adds a musical twist to the format, making it all the more exciting for music and pop culture enthusiasts.

Heardle's popularity stems from its simplicity. There are very few rules to remember and the format is fairly intuitive. Players are given a short clip of a song's intro and they have to guess the song correctly from that. After each failed attempt, the duration of the provided clip increases. The goal of the player is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

s t e p h 🐛 @orangeofmyeye 🤌🏻 To anyone else feeling slightly horrified that they didn’t immediately get #heardle #86 - that is most definitely not the version most of us are familiar with!! I feel cheated🤌🏻 To anyone else feeling slightly horrified that they didn’t immediately get #heardle #86 - that is most definitely not the version most of us are familiar with!! I feel cheated 😑🤌🏻

However, we know that it is not possible for players to memorize songs in such a way that they can recognize them just from the intro. So, we have included a few clues that may help you figure out the answer. The solution for today's Heardle is also shared below in case the clues fail to ring a bell.

Heardle clues and solution for Thursday, May 26, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge of Heardle are usually popular tracks that have been streamed a lot. While this makes the game a little easier for the players, there is no denying that contemporary music enthusiasts have an edge.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help you figure out the answer to today's Heardle.

"This is listed as a synth-rock/blues-rock/alternative rock song on Wikipedia. Hmmm. It was released in 1989. This reached number 28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and 13 in the U.K. singles chart. Johnny Cash covered this song on his 2002 album, American IV: The Man Comes Around."

The solution is given below, in case you come up blank or want to confirm the answer.

The answer to Heardle's daily challenge for Thursday, May 26, 2022, is Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode.

More about Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode

Personal Jesus is a song by the English electronic band Depeche Mode. Released in 1989, it was part of their seventh full-length album, titled Violator. The song was received a positive response from fans and it went on to become Depeche Mode's biggest hit since People are Strange. It peaked at number 13 in the UK and number 27 in the US Billboard Hot 100. The song has been covered time and again by big artists, including the likes of Johnny Cash and Marilyn Manson.

Martin Gore wrote the song after reading Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis & Me, in which she described Elvis as her own “personal Jesus.” In an interview about the song, Gore said:

"It’s about how Elvis was her man and her mentor and how often that happens in love relationships; how everybody’s heart is like a god in some way. We play these god-like parts for people but no one is perfect, and that’s not a very balanced view of someone, is it?"

The song is not widely considered to be one of Depeche Mode's greatest songs, but it managed to carve a legacy of its own. Saint Magazine placed it at the 81st rank in their list of the best songs in the 1990s:

"Depeche Mode's gimmick is one that, after years of repetition, seems ingeniously flimsy, bundling angst and spiritual frustration with s*x and pouty gloom. 'Personal Jesus' has escaped the mustiness that has enveloped most of the band's material not by flouting these tactics, but by embodying them so well."

Personal Jesus was ranked 368 in Rolling Stone's 'The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.'

Edited by Mohini Banerjee