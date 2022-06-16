Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 16, 2022

A new day means a new and exciting round of Heardle, the browser-based game that has become one of the most successful adaptations of the popular word-guessing game Wordle. This simple game adds a musical twist to the already exciting game of Wordle, creating a perfect game that is fun to play for both music enthusiasts and casual listeners.

The correct solution for today's daily challenge is Let's Dance by David Bowie.

The rules of the game are straightforward. Players get up to six chances to listen to a short clip of a song's intro and guess the correct song. With each failed attempt at guessing, the duration of the provided clip increases, making it easier for the player. The goal is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

But not all players can guess the song right away as the selected songs differ in era, genre, and artists, so to help out, we have compiled all the details you need to know for the latest round of Heardle.

Heardle clues and answers for Thursday, June 16, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge of Heardle are picked from a pool of most-streamed songs from the previous decade, according to the game's official website. This makes it easier for players to pinpoint the songs, but it is especially advantageous to contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that could help you to figure out the correct song:

"This is listed as a funk, new wave, dance-rock, post-disco, dance-pop and funk-rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1983. This song reached number one in both the U.S. and the U.K. In 2018, producer Nile Rodgers says he took the artist’s “'folk song' and arranged it into something that the entire world would soon be dancing to and seemingly has not stopped dancing to for the last 35 years."

If you still have trouble pinpointing the exact answer to today's Heardle, scroll on to find out.

The correct answer to today's daily challenge of Heardle is Let's Dance by David Bowie.

More about Lets Dance

Lets Dance is one of the most memorable singles by English singer-songwriter David Bowie. It was released in 1983 as the title track for the album Lets Dance, David Bowie's 15th full-length studio album. The song became one of the biggest hits of Bowie's career and made a record number of sales in the year of its release.

The song was written by David Bowie and produced by the famous Nile Rodgers. The song's end features a guitar solo by Stevie Ray Vaughan, who was rising in the scene back then. It became the first Bowie song to peak at number one in the US and UK.

Despite the immense success of the song, Bowie never enjoyed the song as he felt that the song was his creative low and feared that people would remember him by Lets Dance. He said:

"“I pandered to that in my next few albums, and what I found I had done was put a box around myself. It was very hard for people to see me as anything other than the person in the suit who did ‘Let’s Dance,’ and it was driving me mad—because it took all my passion for experimenting away."

Let's Dance continues to be one of the most famous songs from the 1970s.

