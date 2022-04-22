Tom Jones North America Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Popular Welsh singer, Sir Thomas Jones Woodward, also known as Tom Jones, has announced a 15-date tour in North America. He will collaborate with Van Morrison for a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, after which he will proceed to headlining shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Los Angeles, among other venues.

The 80-year old singer has also announced a number of UK and European shows

June 11 – Cork, IE at Live at the Marquee

June 12 – Belfast, UK at Botanic Gardens

June 15 – London, UK at The Royal Hospital Chelsea

June 17 – Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium^

June 18 – Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium^

June 22 – St. Ives, UK at Tunes in the Park

June 23 – Warmister, UK at Longleat

June 25 – Barcelona, ES at Festival Jardins Pedralbes

June 26 – Madrid, ES at Noches del Botanico

June 28 – Burgos, ES at Complejo Deportivo San Amaro

June 30 – Nibe, DK at Nibe Festival

July 02 – Graz, AT at Stadthalle Graz

July 03 – Bezirk-landstrasse, AT at Wiener Konzerthaus

July 06 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome

July 08 – Henley-on-thames, UK at Henley-on-thames Festival

July 09 – Norwich, UK at Blicking Estate

July 10 – Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall

July 14 – Luxembourg at Neimënster

July 16 – Perugia, IT at Umbria Jazz Festival

July 18 – Opatija, HR at Open Air Theater

July 20 – Fulda, DE at Domplatz Fulda

July 14 – Carlisle, UK at Bitts Park

July 26 – Scarborough, UK at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 28 – Cologne, DE at Ronocalliplatz

July 29 – Tønsberg, NO at Brygga i Tønsberg

July 31 – Tienen, BE at Suikerrock

August 03 – Stockholm, SE at Gröna Lund

August 04 – Göteborg, SE at Liseberg

August 06 – Kiel, DE at Schleswig Holstein Festival

August 07 – Halle, DE at Peißnitz

August 10 – Edinburgh, UK at Prince Street Gardens

August 11 – Edinburgh, UK at Prince Street Gardens

August 13 – Worcester Park, UK at The Pitchcroft

August 14 – Saffron Walden, UK at Audley End House and Gardens

September 09 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata

September 10 – Forest Hills, NY at Forest Hills Stadium *

September 13 – Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre

September 14 – Boston, MA at Orpheum Theatre

September 17 – Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap

September 19 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

September 21 – Montreal, QC at Théâtre St-Denis

September 24 – Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park

September 26 – Indianapolis, IN at Murat Theatre

September 29 – St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre

October 01 – Fort Worth, TX at Billy Bob’s

October 04 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater

October 05 – Santa Barbara, CA at Arlington Theatre

October 11 – Saratoga, CA at Mountain Winery

October 12 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

^ = w/ Stereophonics and Catfish and the Bottlemen

* = w/ Van Morrison

The tickets for Jones’ tour of North America will go on sale from Friday, April 22 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Tom Jones (80) kickstarted his career with a string of top-ten hits in the mid-1960s. He has sold over 100 million records, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the US. His hits include It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, the theme song for the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, Green, Green Grass of Home, Delilah, and She's a Lady among others.

Tom Jones was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1998 and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to music in 2005. Last year, he released his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. The album ranked at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making Tom Jones the oldest male to achieve a number one album in the country.

