Tom Jones North America Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Popular Welsh singer, Sir Thomas Jones Woodward, also known as Tom Jones, has announced a 15-date tour in North America. He will collaborate with Van Morrison for a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, after which he will proceed to headlining shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Los Angeles, among other venues.
The 80-year old singer has also announced a number of UK and European shows
Tom Jones 2022 tour dates
June 11 – Cork, IE at Live at the Marquee
June 12 – Belfast, UK at Botanic Gardens
June 15 – London, UK at The Royal Hospital Chelsea
June 17 – Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium^
June 18 – Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium^
June 22 – St. Ives, UK at Tunes in the Park
June 23 – Warmister, UK at Longleat
June 25 – Barcelona, ES at Festival Jardins Pedralbes
June 26 – Madrid, ES at Noches del Botanico
June 28 – Burgos, ES at Complejo Deportivo San Amaro
June 30 – Nibe, DK at Nibe Festival
July 02 – Graz, AT at Stadthalle Graz
July 03 – Bezirk-landstrasse, AT at Wiener Konzerthaus
July 06 – Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome
July 08 – Henley-on-thames, UK at Henley-on-thames Festival
July 09 – Norwich, UK at Blicking Estate
July 10 – Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall
July 14 – Luxembourg at Neimënster
July 16 – Perugia, IT at Umbria Jazz Festival
July 18 – Opatija, HR at Open Air Theater
July 20 – Fulda, DE at Domplatz Fulda
July 14 – Carlisle, UK at Bitts Park
July 26 – Scarborough, UK at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
July 28 – Cologne, DE at Ronocalliplatz
July 29 – Tønsberg, NO at Brygga i Tønsberg
July 31 – Tienen, BE at Suikerrock
August 03 – Stockholm, SE at Gröna Lund
August 04 – Göteborg, SE at Liseberg
August 06 – Kiel, DE at Schleswig Holstein Festival
August 07 – Halle, DE at Peißnitz
August 10 – Edinburgh, UK at Prince Street Gardens
August 11 – Edinburgh, UK at Prince Street Gardens
August 13 – Worcester Park, UK at The Pitchcroft
August 14 – Saffron Walden, UK at Audley End House and Gardens
September 09 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata
September 10 – Forest Hills, NY at Forest Hills Stadium *
September 13 – Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre
September 14 – Boston, MA at Orpheum Theatre
September 17 – Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap
September 19 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall
September 21 – Montreal, QC at Théâtre St-Denis
September 24 – Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park
September 26 – Indianapolis, IN at Murat Theatre
September 29 – St. Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre
October 01 – Fort Worth, TX at Billy Bob’s
October 04 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater
October 05 – Santa Barbara, CA at Arlington Theatre
October 11 – Saratoga, CA at Mountain Winery
October 12 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic
^ = w/ Stereophonics and Catfish and the Bottlemen
* = w/ Van Morrison
Tom Jones 2022 tour tickets
The tickets for Jones’ tour of North America will go on sale from Friday, April 22 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
More about Tom Jones
Tom Jones (80) kickstarted his career with a string of top-ten hits in the mid-1960s. He has sold over 100 million records, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the US. His hits include It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, the theme song for the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, Green, Green Grass of Home, Delilah, and She's a Lady among others.
Tom Jones was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1998 and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to music in 2005. Last year, he released his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. The album ranked at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making Tom Jones the oldest male to achieve a number one album in the country.