Tom Kenny net worth: SpongeBob star's fortune explored as his wife clarifies Ariana Grande dating rumors

Tom Kenny, the voice actor who played SpongeBob SquarePants was recently mistook as the one dating Ariana Grande. The American actor's net worth is $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kenny's wife, Jill Talley clarified that the speculation was untrue. Ariana is actually rumored to be dating Ethan Slater, another voice actor who portrayed the role of Spongebob at Broadway called in the SpongeBob Musical. The words "dating SpongeBob" seems to be the root of the confusion.

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez spilt in January this year. The actress is focused on filming the movie Wicked in England. Ethan is also a part of the cast and was seen filming scenes of the movie with Ariana.

Tom Kenny's net worth explored amidst dating rumors

Tom Kenny attends Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Tom Kenny has accumulated a net worth of $16 million by playing many different roles in the Hollywood movies and shows. Although, the main contributor to his wealth is the voice actor role of SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants. This role is how the rumors of him dating Ariana began.

An article from The Cut emerged with the title, "Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?" on Thursday, July 20. Tom's wife, Jill Talley, decided to address the rumors and clear the air out about her husband's relationship status as per People. She said,

"Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show). He is not dating Ariana Grande."

Ariana is actually rumored to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 32, who has separated from his wife. Ethan also played the role of SpongeBob in SpongeBob: The Musical.

sorayadesignsthings @sorayadesigns i told my husband that Ariana Grande is dating Spongebob and he immediately screamed, "Tom Kenny?!!"

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship was confirmed by Page Six two months after they were seen acting out scenes in the sets of the movie.

Jill Talley also included in her post that,

"I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable and I totally ship it."

She added that her and Tom Kenny were celebrating their 27th Anniversary that same day. The couple got married in 1995 after meeting meeting on the sets of The Edge in 1992.

Tom Kenny's diversified acting projects

Voice Acting

Tom Kenny started as a stand-up comedian before transitioning into film and television roles. His first time voice acting was in Rocko's Modern Life. After auditioning for multiple characters, he finally bagged the role of Heffer Wolfe.

Kenny got the role as the voice actor for the titular character of SpongeBob SquarePants in 1997, after the cancellation of Rocko's Modern Life. He was approached by marine biologist and animator Stephen Hellenburg.

Traditional Acting Jobs

One of Tom's first acting jobs was with How I Got Into College in 1989. He also acted in Shakes the Clown and Comic Book: The Movie.

Although, Kenny was a voice actor for SpongeBob, he also acted as Patchy the Pirate in the live-action of SpongeBob SquarePants and also booked a job in the live-action serial The Haunting Hour.

Animated Series

Tom has played the role of Penguin in the animated series called The Batman in 2004. The SpongeBob actor also appeared as Dr. Otto Octavius in the animation The Ultimate Spider-Man.

Video Games

Normon Santos (ノーモンサントス) @Normskie78

Tom Kenny

Are both voice characters for sypro rgt

#TheVoicesForSpyro

@elijahwood

@tomkenny @shakyradunn @MaxMittelman Wow the voices of sypro are Elijah woodTom KennyAre both voice characters for sypro rgt@elijahwood@tomkenny

Kenny has been in the video game series Sypro, voicing the main character. He appeared in Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! in 1999, Spyro: A Hero's Tail, and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy.