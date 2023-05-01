"Too much shouting": Warren Peay's Top 12 performance on American Idol leaves fans unimpressed 

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 12 contestants participating in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night theme of the competition. They gave some of their best performances to ensure they received enough votes from viewers to keep themselves safe.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Warren Peay took to the stage with his guitar and delivered his performance. He received decent feedback from the judges, but fans were left unimpressed with his performance. One tweeted:

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Not feeling this version of House of the Rising Sun from Warren. Too much shouting. #AmericanIdol Not feeling this version of House of the Rising Sun from Warren. Too much shouting.#AmericanIdol

The hit ABC series has been extremely successful amongst the audience over the past two decades that it has been on the air. Many contestants who have taken to the stage have gone on to become successful artists with a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw the singers perform in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Warren Peay performs to enter Top 10 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 12 contestants competing against each other and delivering their best performances to earn enough votes from viewers and their fans to keep themselves safe and make the Top 10. They took to the stage and in front of the judges and an audience and were received with applause.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, reads:

"Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10."

Warren Peay prepared for his performance and decided to give his best. He sought help from the guest mentor for this episode - Adam Lambert, the season 8 runner-up and a well-known American Idol alum who gained massive success post his debut in the competition series.

The contestant informed the mentor that he was recently engaged and that his fiance was wearing his "lucky hat" last week. Warren called the pair "soulmates." Adam Lambert noted that singing was the best therapy and advised the artist on phrasing. The mentor explained that the guitar and its overall range was heavy on the rasp and that the singer should focus on the melody and raw emotions.

The American Idol contestant performed House Of The Rising Sun by The Animals. The judges and the audience enjoyed the performance and applauded him for the same. Lionel Richie called it "the best," but noted that he started the song off too low. Katy Perry, for her part, complimented his gritty voice and loved that the singer stayed true to himself while performing.

While Luke Bryan echoed his fellow judges' sentiments, he still complimented Warren for a great performance. Viewers will have to wait to find out if the contestant makes the Top 10 of the competition.

Fans left unimpressed with Warren Peay's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their sentiments with Warren Peay's performance. They were left unimpressed with the same. While some felt that song choice could've been better, others had issues with the vocals.

Check out what they have to say.

Kay/Kat. @KayAmberlicious

#idol #AmericanIdol Wasnt gonna vote for him anyway, but that was terrible. Only sounds good when he screams. Wasnt gonna vote for him anyway, but that was terrible. Only sounds good when he screams.#idol #AmericanIdol

🐌oscargot🐌 @TheOscargot not one word I understood from Warren #AmericanIdol not one word I understood from Warren #AmericanIdol

IMBackbeotchs @lsaylor883 Warren sounds too much like Chris Stapleton. Good but been there done that. #AmericanIdol Warren sounds too much like Chris Stapleton. Good but been there done that. #AmericanIdol

Cory Peter @corypeter

#AmericanIdol Look...I love Warren Peay's voice... but that was the meh-est performance of Rising Sun I think I've ever heard. Look...I love Warren Peay's voice... but that was the meh-est performance of Rising Sun I think I've ever heard. 😬#AmericanIdol

Some fans also felt that he should try something new and others noted that country idols were preferred more in the competition.

caramel drizz 🦀 @Blvck_Picvsso he’s a good singer but I see and hear is chris stapleton jr, buddy needs a new look #AmericanIdol he’s a good singer but I see and hear is chris stapleton jr, buddy needs a new look #AmericanIdol

Brooke @CrazyBoothSocks I would like him to sing something out of his comfort zone. #AmericanIdol I would like him to sing something out of his comfort zone. #AmericanIdol

YoungRichSkinny #Maxxine4SmackDown @YoungRichSkinn2 Now when a white boy is screaming everybody likes it .. #AmericanIdol Now when a white boy is screaming everybody likes it .. #AmericanIdol

matt ☻ @justmatty7 🏻 #AmericanIdol once again, praying that these country artists get voted out tonight once again, praying that these country artists get voted out tonight 🙏🏻 #AmericanIdol

john smithneil @JSmithneil sick of country idol.. no way any of country folks leave tonight.. warren rinse repeat #AmericanIdol sick of country idol.. no way any of country folks leave tonight.. warren rinse repeat #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to face tougher challenges, testing their potential and talent. Viewers will have to wait and find out how the rest of the season pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

