Top 4 movie releases in June 2022

Hollywood gloriously expanded in 2022 with massive movie releases on different streaming platforms. Big-name releases like Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have garnered all the attention from the supernatural fandom.

On the other hand, movies from other genres like Marry Me, Death on the Nile, and Umma managed to keep the rest of the audience occupied.

June will also be a busy month for Hollywood, with many releases. Bookmark this list as we will give you all the details about the major releases in the upcoming month.

Watch out for exciting movie releases in June 2022

4) Jurassic World: Dominion

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Cast: Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Laura Dern, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Genre: Action, Science-fiction, Adventure, Fantasy

Language: English

The story revolves around four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed. Humankind's fate hangs in the balance as they have to walk the Earth alongside its most dangerous creature. This dino movie will keep the entire audience on the edge of their seats throughout.

The trailer starts with Clare's character, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, running into a body of water as a dinosaur chases her. Soon, we see a lot of dinosaurs running wild, which puts the whole cast in jeopardy. The film will focus on the battle between humans and dinosaurs to finally determine, in the end, who sits as the apex predator.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be making its history as it will be the longest-running movie in the franchise. With screentime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, this film beats its prequel in the franchise: The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Both were tied at screentime of 2 hours and 9 minutes.

3) Elvis

Release Date: June 24, 2022

Cast: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Tom Hanks, Chaydon Jay, Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thompson, Richard Roxburgh, Yola, Alton Mason, Kelvin Harrison Jr

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Genre: Drama and Musical

Language: English

Austin Butler will be portraying the legendary singer Elvis Presley, who rose to fame in the 1950s. After a long delay due to COVID-19, this much-anticipated biopic is finally crashing into theatres. However, before hitting the silver screen, the biopic will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The movie will focus on the life of Elvis Presley. The trailer suggests that the film will be set from Elvis's childhood to his rise to fame until his untimely death at the age of 42. A huge chunk will also showcase the relationship between the musician and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

2) Lightyear

Release Date: June 17, 2022

Cast: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Director: Angus MacLane

Genre: Animation, Action, and Adventure.

Language: English

Disney Pixar's upcoming animated drama is highly anticipated.

Angus Maclane stated after the release of the first trailer:

"The movie doesn't end and then you see Andy eating popcorn […] This is its own thing… This is standalone. It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy."

After the second trailer, he quoted:

"What movie inspired Andy to beg for a fancy action figure with lasers, karate chop action and aerodynamic space wings? ‘Lightyear’ is the movie that Andy, his friends and probably most of the rest of the world saw. I wanted to make something that felt true to those fun, big-budget popcorn films."

The story will follow the life of Buzz Lightyear after the events of Toystory. Buzz is not just a toy in this sequel but also a space ranger. He is deserted along with his commander and their crew on an unfriendly planet 4.2 million lightyears from Earth. The film will record their journey as they try to find their way back home through space.

1) Shotgun Wedding

Release Date: June 29, 2022

Cast: Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez, Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari, Callie Harnandez, Steve Coulter

Director: Jason Moore

Genre: Action, Romance, Comedy, Adventure

Language: English

Darcy (played by Lopez) and Tom (played by Duhamel) are set to marry alongside their family at a destination wedding. But as fate takes over, the couple starts getting cold feet and then the entire wedding part is taken, hostage. While saving themselves and their families, the power couple began discovering how they fell in love in the first place.

This is Jennifer's second release as a bride this year. The first is Marry Me﻿, released in February. Transformers star Josh Duhamel will be portraying Tom, the groom. Rock star Lenny Kravitz will be taking on the role of traveler-ex of Darcy (Lopez). He was seen sharing glimpses from the shoot throughout his socials.

Pace yourself and get ready to hit the theatres, as these wonderful gems will keep you busy throughout the month.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen