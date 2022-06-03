Tostitos partners with Dan Levy for 'Don't Miss the Good Stuff' summer campaign: Everything to know about their 'FOMO or F NO!' game one can play on Snapchat

Tostitos has partnered with Dan Levy for their latest "Don't Miss the Good Stuff" summer campaign. The ad captures the feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) by showing Levy missing multiple important moments.

The campaign was dropped right before the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where celebrities will take part in the "FOMO or F No!" game. The game requires celebs to choose between taking part or skipping on popular trends.

The game can also be played on the internet through a special Snapchat lens.

Tostitos and Dan Levy ad campaign celebrates small but important life events

The brand posted an ad campaign video featuring Dan Levy with the caption:

"Tostitos: Never miss out."

In the video, Levy steps away from the chips for various reasons and ends up missing out on important events like a baby's first step, a proposal and a shooting star.

He finally realises his mistake and sticks to the crackers as to never miss out on anything. He even advises a friend not to leave the snack table.

An Instagram user, Racheal Garchinski, commented on the ad video, saying:

I'm obsessed with all Tostitos I'm not missing anything!!

Dan Levy shared his experience working with the company, saying:

"I had a great time working with Tostitos last year. It's a really fun and supportive team. So, when they asked me back this year for their new campaign, it was a no-brainer."

Anya Schmidt, marketing senior director at Frito-Lay North America, shared the idea behind the campaign, saying:

"Tostitos aims to help foster the amazing moments that happen around the Tostitos chip and dip bowl – and who better than Dan Levy to depict how we all feel if we miss something memorable when we are amongst loved ones."

She added:

"From festive flavours to new games, this campaign is all about giving Tostitos fans new reasons to enjoy their time with friends – and never miss out on the good stuff."

The company has made a "FOMO or F No!" Snapchat lens

The chip company also introduced a new party game on Snapchat, where players can use Tostitos chips as game cards. Users will have to hold a chip towards the camera, and the app will show a trend. It can be any popular trend like frosted tips, switching to a flip phone, pineapple on pizza, face tattoos, and more.

Players will then have to decide if they "fear missing out" on the trend or if they will ignore it with an "F."

Tostitos has also partnered with the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Celebrities such as Josh Horowitz, Mark Long, and Nia Moore will spend some quality time playing "FOMO or F No!" in the greenroom. More celebrities walking the red carpet will also be asked to take part in the game, and their reactions will be televised with the show on Sunday, June 5.

Tostitos fans can also get themselves a No Mo' FOMO chip kit to avoid missing out on some of the most popular flavours from the brand. The company plans to give away some free kits from its Instagram account.

