Trevor Noah dating history explored as The Daily Show host spotted kissing Dua Lipa in New York City

Trevor Noah was trending over the internet after announcing that he will be departing from The Daily Show. Meanwhile, images of him and Dua Lipa having a date in New York City have also simultaneously gone viral online, leaving netizens with a keen interest in the comedian’s personal life since he has taken over their social media feeds now.

The South African television host and the Physical singer were recently spotted having dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the West Village. The duo shared numerous hugs, with Noah giving the artist a kiss on her cheek before they separated ways.

Various sources claimed that Noah and Lipa sat away from others at the restaurant, making it “clear they were into each other.”

Prior to being seen with the 38-year-old television host, Dua Lipa dated supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid. However, the couple separated in December 2021.

Everything to know about Trevor Noah’s dating history

The Born A Crime author has enjoyed a series of relationships during his rise to fame. Although Trevor Noah had previously said that he did not need a romantic relationship in his life, the comedian has been publicly linked to women at various times. He said in an 2016 interview with Citizen:

“I realize that if I love myself then I have friends that love me and family that loves me. I exist in a constant state of low. That’s the thing I learned: happiness is a choice; happiness is hard work.”

1) Dani Gabriel

Prior to taking over American television, Trevor Noah dated Dani Gabriel while he was in South Africa. Sources claim that the couple began dating in 2014. As Noah perfected his craft in comedy, his musician and physio-therapist girlfriend was reportedly immensely supportive of his career.

Gabriel reportedly even traveled with Noah while he was touring as a comedian and during his time on The Daily Show. Sources state that the couple parted ways in 2016 after it was announced that Noah would be a full-time host on The Daily Show. Life & Style said that Gabriel continued staying in South Africa.

Since their separation, Gabriel got engaged to a photographer named Mike in August.

2) Jordyn Taylor

Trevor Noah made his relationship public with model Jordyn Taylor in November 2015, just months after his split from Gabriel.

Not much is known about the ex-couple's relationship. However, Taylor confirmed that she split from Trevor Noah in January 2019. In an Instagram comment, she wrote to a fan asking about their breakup:

“Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah I love him.”

3) Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah then went on to date actress Minka Kelly in August 2020. A source had previously told Us Weekly that the couple were in a “serious” relationship and that the latter had "moved into Noah’s New York City apartment", further adding:

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before quarantine started.”

The couple were also reportedly hoping to buy a house together in Los Angeles. The insider added:

“They are still really happy and in love. They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”

However, the couple split ways in May 2021, with a source telling People magazine that reportedly Kelly “is very happy” and that “she’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy”.

