"The most Trisha Paytas name she could possibly come up with": Hilarious Malibu Barbie memes take over Twitter as YouTuber announces birth of their daughter

Controversial influencer Trisha Paytas announced the birth of their daughter on Friday. The baby was born on Wednesday.

As expected, Trisha Paytas, who uses the pronouns she/they, gave their first-born an ostentatious name similar to the content creator’s personality.

The YouTuber named their child Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, which left the internet in a tizzy. People took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the name, with one user saying that it was "the most Trisha Paytas name she could possibly come up with."

Fraser @JediNabber in fairness to trisha, malibu barbie is the most trisha paytas name that she could possibly come up with. i wouldn't have it any other way, precisely on brand in fairness to trisha, malibu barbie is the most trisha paytas name that she could possibly come up with. i wouldn't have it any other way, precisely on brand

The 34-year-old took to their official Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce to followers that they had delivered their first child. The baby reportedly weighed 8.9 pounds.

The new mother shared a carousel of images which had one of them holding the baby, who was wrapped in a strawberry-printed blanket. Paytas could also be seen wearing similarly printed pajamas. In another picture, Paytas posed for a selfie with their husband Moses Hacmon and their baby. They captioned the pictures:

“She has arrived. Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.”

The YouTuber also uploaded a TikTok video, calling September 14 the “Best day ever.”

For those unawares, Malibu Barbie is one of the most iconic dolls from the “Barbie” toy line. According to the official Mattel website, Malibu Barbie debuted with a new face sculpt in 1971. The doll sported an open smile with white teeth, along with sparkly blue eyes. The doll looks like the ultimate surfer girl, with a suntan and straight, long and Barbie's signature blond hair.

Netizens react to Trisha Paytas naming daughter Malibu Barbie

Since the YouTuber is known for their contentious statements and dramatic online personality, their daughter’s name didn't as a surprise to many. Several netizens joked about how only Paytas would make their daughter’s life difficult by giving her such a name. Some noted that the child would be bullied in school due to her name.

Rachael @markruffaloTD trisha paytas didn’t just name her daughter malibu barbie trisha paytas didn’t just name her daughter malibu barbie https://t.co/CqRoL1EVTi

katie @tommyshelbys malibu barbie paytas coming out of the womb finding out what her name is: malibu barbie paytas coming out of the womb finding out what her name is: https://t.co/zFYDXpG53w

Miss Fiercalicious @fiercalicious I don’t know which is the most wild thing that happened today



The saboteur winning Miss Congeniality or Trisha Paytas naming her baby Malibu Barbie I don’t know which is the most wild thing that happened today The saboteur winning Miss Congeniality or Trisha Paytas naming her baby Malibu Barbie

the butternut squash @wtfkinnykuppetz Trisha Paytas naming her baby Malibu Barbie is so kunttttttt why lie 🤣🤣🤣 Trisha Paytas naming her baby Malibu Barbie is so kunttttttt why lie 🤣🤣🤣💘💘💘💘✌️✌️✌️

Bo🦨 @gothicstingray trisha paytas just named her baby malibu barbie trisha paytas just named her baby malibu barbie😭 https://t.co/3HFVF4B0tD

lisa 🍬 @longnailgirl “but she’s gonna be bullied for being named malibu barbie” my brother in christ her mom once sat on the kitchen floor and recorded a video saying she was coming out as a chicken nugget, her name will be the least of her problems “but she’s gonna be bullied for being named malibu barbie” my brother in christ her mom once sat on the kitchen floor and recorded a video saying she was coming out as a chicken nugget, her name will be the least of her problems

piso alt! @pissofloor "i can't believe trisha paytas named her baby malibu barbie" -someone named keighleigh "i can't believe trisha paytas named her baby malibu barbie" -someone named keighleigh

yve🪴 @ghbdreams malibu barbie & her bestfriends in 18 years paying respects to her past life as the queen malibu barbie & her bestfriends in 18 years paying respects to her past life as the queen https://t.co/T7uWDlEmYJ

Prior to Paytas trending on social media for naming their daughter Malibu Barbie, netizens joked that Queen Elizabeth II would be reincarnated as Paytas’ child.

This comes after the influencer revealed on September 7 that they were one centimeter dilated. Meanwhile, news of the 96-year-old monarch's passing also made headlines.

Trisha Paytas and Queen Elizabeth II were quick to trend across social media platforms, including Twitter. However, the content creator slammed the reincarnation rumors just as quickly as they had started. They took to social media to showcase their evident baby bump and let followers know that they had not given birth.

Trisha Paytas’ pregnancy was a surprise for the internet

Trisha Paytas' pregnancy came as a surprise to many as the YouTuber had revealed in the past that they were infertile. In a 2016 YouTube video, they revealed that the doctor told them that they had an undiagnosed case of chlamydia, which would make it difficult for them to naturally convince.

However, earlier this year Trisha Paytas revealed that they were pregnant. They said in the video:

“I’m in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose.”

The YouTuber went on to share:

“I just visualized being pregnant in the year 2022 and I feel so blessed and so chosen. And I’ve always said this in all my videos: that if you’re lucky enough to be blessed with children in any way, you are so blessed.”

Since Paytas has already uploaded a video titled 'Pack my HOSPITAL BAG with Me!," followers can expect another video that will provide details about the delivery.

