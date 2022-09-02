Who was Amie Harwick's ex-fiance Drew Carey? Meet The Price if Right host ahead of CBS 48 Hours next episode

Before her terrible death in February 2020, Amie Harwick, Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, wanted to "get together and talk." He will remember his last conversation with his ex-fiancee before her untimely demise. Carey, now 63, expressed his intense sadness over Harwick's sudden death in an interview with CBS' 48 Hours, which will re-air on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

In the upcoming episode titled The Final Hours of Amie Harwick, set to premiere at 8 pm ET, Drew Carey will recall the final text message he received from the popular Hollywood s*x therapist of wanting to meet and reconnect as friends over a year after their breakup.

Harwick reportedly died succumbing to blunt force injuries in the early morning hours of February 15, 2020, at a hospital. She was allegedly thrown over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills residence and was later found unconscious on the patio. An autopsy revealed that, at first, she was strangled. The remaining bruises indicated an altercation with an alleged intruder.

The Price is Right host, Drew Carey, was once engaged to murder victim Amie Harwick

Drew Carey, best-known as the host of CBS' popular game show The Price is Right, is also a prominent actor with numerous shows under his belt, including American drama NCIS, 1993 sci-fi film Coneheads, and reality TV show The Masked Singer, among others. Unfortunately, he is also known as the ex-fiance of the 2020 murder victim and s*x therapist, Amie Harwick.

The two reportedly met at a couple of Hollywood parties while Harwick was a practicing therapist and immediately clicked. Their relationship grew strong to the point where she appeared on Carey's game show, and he, as the host, introduced her to the audience as his fiancee. However, their relationship soon fell apart, given that all the glitz and glam comes at a great price in Tinseltown.

While giving a statement to the LA Times, Drew Carey said:

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist."

Two days prior to the murder, Amie Harwick and Drew Carey conversed about reconnecting

Harwick and Carey reportedly spoke of reconnecting as friends two days before her murder, but fate had other plans for them. Drew claimed that hearing the news was exceedingly painful for him, saying, "I just started crying … I just — I couldn't even stand up." He further added:

"I feel like a widower, you know, in a lot of ways, because I wanted to marry her, and then we had this horrible breakup. And then before I could talk to her again, somebody killed her."

Drew Carey also spoke about all the sadness he feels whenever the thought of celebrating Valentine's Day comes to mind. He said that:

"I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything. … Valentine’s Day sucks now."

He added:

"I think about her every single day. … You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me. She cared so much about helping people. That was her life’s purpose. She just wanted to help people."

Remembering their last conversation wherein he told her "I love you" one last time, the American TV show host said:

"That's the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me and held me in a dear place in her heart."

Learn more about Drew Carey and his past relationship with ex-fiancee Amie Harwick on CBS 48 Hours this Saturday.

