"Venita take the hint": Southern Charm fans divided over Venita not receiving an invitation for Austen's Friendsgiving party

Tonight on Southern Charm, Austen hosted a Friendsgiving party for his friends and cast members. For the event, he invited everyone except Venita Aspen. She learned about the same from Madisen when they were working out together. However, Madisen knew that she would not be invited, but Venita was shocked by the revelation. Aspen was especially taken aback as she had assumed her relationship with the other cast members was very cool.

This is not the first time she has not been invited to an event in the show. Olivia Flowers also did not invite her to her oyster party because Venita had accused Olivia of racism.

Some Southern Charm fans felt that it was racist that the only black member of the cast was being treated unfairly, but some felt it was because of her own personality and actions in the past.

Southern Charm fans split over Austen's decision not to invite Venita

Southern Charm fans were split over the whole ordeal and took to Twitter to express themselves. They also felt that the food in the party was very bad and Venita had not missed anything.

What happened on the friendsgiving party tonight on Southern Charm?

As guests started arriving, the drama started to arrive too. Paige taunted Naomie, saying that she did not like the salad or the bourbon. Shep was surprised to see Paige at the party and joked about her airplane miles because she was traveling so much.

Leva brought gravy, while Olivia brought mashed potatoes for everyone. Marcie and Kathryn made two meals using their family recipes. However, Paige did not bring anything but her boyfriend ade turkey along with the other men.

Paige spoke to Kathryn about Naomie's shameless attitude and said that she was not going to be fake. Kathryn also felt that Naomie should not have interfered into someone else's relationship. Naomie spoke to her after dessert and tried to convince her that she did not have feelings for Craig anymore. Eventually, the ladies made up.

A recap of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 10

Last week on Southern Charm, the cast members enjoyed their second day of the Yemassee tour. Shep called his girlfriend "a f**king idiot" while playing a fun egg game. Naomi felt that it was offensive and said,

"He can’t talk to you like that, that’s insane."

The ladies quit the game after the incident. Austen said in a confessional that he had witnessed Shep being rude to Taylor a few times. Craig, however, believed that Shep had never spoken to Taylor like that before. However, he did confess that Shep had acted in such a manner with others.

The episode decription reads,

"Tensions continue to rise on the group's trip to Auldbrass; Craig demands apologies; Olivia wrestles with her feelings about Austen; Whitney deals with the repercussions of breaking bro code; an egg toss scrambles Shep and Taylor's relationship."

Shep’s cousin revealed that his behaviour had ben the same since childhood and he would throw tantrums all the time. He even accused his cousin of cursing at his mother.

Craig fought with Austen after his intense conversation with Shep. Austen felt that he was acting like an as**ole because his ex Naomie was having an affair with Whitney. Olivia also fought with Austen and spoke about his bromance with Craig. The two did make up later in the episode but Austen refused to apologize to his friend.

Southern Charm airs every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

