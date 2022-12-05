"Wanna be victims so bad": Fans slam Robyn and Gizelle for stirring the pot against Candiace on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode witnessed cast members spending some quality time in Miami, where Mia hosted Karen's birthday celebrations. While they had a gala time dancing and drinking, the ladies were also involved in messy fights, confrontations and arguments, causing enough drama.
On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn played Candiace's Instagram live, where the latter was heard venting out her frustration with the ladies after they kept accusing her husband Chris Bassett of flirting with them. The audio was played publicly and while Candiace had spoken about a few women, Robyn and Gizelle made it sound like she was generalizing, causing a lot of tension.
Fans slammed Robyn and Gizelle for unnecessarily targeting Candiace. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the RHOP episode reads:
"Karen and Mia struggle to recover after an explosive confrontation; when Candiace is caught talking trash about the group to the public, Robyn confronts the issue with the help of a special guest; Ashley brings a rumor about Karen to the table."
Robyn plays Candiace's live audio on RHOP
Ahead of the final dinner of their Miami trip, the cast members were getting ready for the same when Robyn played Candiace's Instagram live video to Gizelle. In the live, Candiace was seen venting her frustrations over the ladies constantly confronting her about her husband's actions.
In the live video, Candiace said:
"Um, yeah I do have a forgiving spirit....None of these b****es are real. None..They're all fake, they're all...no one's loyal. Everyone's literally out for themselves...And trying to panhandle their businesses acorss town."
Robyn told Gizelle that Candiace was not only talking about one cast member, but every one of her fellow castmates, including Wendy, Ashley, Mia and Karen. In a confessional, the RHOP star continued:
"According to a blog, she recorded this a few days ago. I mean...there's just so many things wrong with this but I personally am upset because I actually literally went out of my way to support Chris. And I'm just like 'what has gotten into this woman?'"
Later on in the episode, as the ladies gathered for dinner, Robyn played the live video, shocking castmates and confronting Candiace over talking badly about the women. The latter, however, had the opportunity to make her stance clear and stated that it felt like an ambush.
In a confessional on RHOP, Candiace said:
"It is very shocking to see someone who I thought was my friend attempt to shame me. Like, you are not going to shame me, but you are going to show me who you are....And I am looking and seeing you differently."
After a massive confrontation from Robyn, Candiace made her feelings clear and confessed to Ashley, Gizelle and Robyn being disloyal and mean. While Karen expressed her frustration over the live video, Candiace maintained that she was only talking about specific people and not Karen or Wendy.
Although it calmed Karen down, Ashley brought up her conversation with Candiace, where the latter was seen saying that Karen was "out on the streets." She also blamed Ashley for spreading rumors about Karen dating other men. However, Candiace felt that the situation was misconstrued and that she hadn't talked about her that way.
Fans blamed Robyn and Gizelle for playing the video on RHOP
Fans took to social media and slammed Robyn and Gizelle for their behavior. Check out what they have to say.
Season 7 of RHOP is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the episodes progress, there is only more to come if the mid-season trailer is anything to go by. The cast members are set to get into more fights, issues and confrontations in the upcoming weeks.
Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.