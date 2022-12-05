"Wanna be victims so bad": Fans slam Robyn and Gizelle for stirring the pot against Candiace on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode witnessed cast members spending some quality time in Miami, where Mia hosted Karen's birthday celebrations. While they had a gala time dancing and drinking, the ladies were also involved in messy fights, confrontations and arguments, causing enough drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn played Candiace's Instagram live, where the latter was heard venting out her frustration with the ladies after they kept accusing her husband Chris Bassett of flirting with them. The audio was played publicly and while Candiace had spoken about a few women, Robyn and Gizelle made it sound like she was generalizing, causing a lot of tension.

Fans slammed Robyn and Gizelle for unnecessarily targeting Candiace. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode reads:

"Karen and Mia struggle to recover after an explosive confrontation; when Candiace is caught talking trash about the group to the public, Robyn confronts the issue with the help of a special guest; Ashley brings a rumor about Karen to the table."

Robyn plays Candiace's live audio on RHOP

Ahead of the final dinner of their Miami trip, the cast members were getting ready for the same when Robyn played Candiace's Instagram live video to Gizelle. In the live, Candiace was seen venting her frustrations over the ladies constantly confronting her about her husband's actions.

In the live video, Candiace said:

"Um, yeah I do have a forgiving spirit....None of these b****es are real. None..They're all fake, they're all...no one's loyal. Everyone's literally out for themselves...And trying to panhandle their businesses acorss town."

Robyn told Gizelle that Candiace was not only talking about one cast member, but every one of her fellow castmates, including Wendy, Ashley, Mia and Karen. In a confessional, the RHOP star continued:

"According to a blog, she recorded this a few days ago. I mean...there's just so many things wrong with this but I personally am upset because I actually literally went out of my way to support Chris. And I'm just like 'what has gotten into this woman?'"

jay @JaysRealityBlog Robyn plays Candiace’s Instagram live for the entire group. #RHOP Robyn plays Candiace’s Instagram live for the entire group. #RHOP https://t.co/7KHO1ZrLyh

Later on in the episode, as the ladies gathered for dinner, Robyn played the live video, shocking castmates and confronting Candiace over talking badly about the women. The latter, however, had the opportunity to make her stance clear and stated that it felt like an ambush.

In a confessional on RHOP, Candiace said:

"It is very shocking to see someone who I thought was my friend attempt to shame me. Like, you are not going to shame me, but you are going to show me who you are....And I am looking and seeing you differently."

After a massive confrontation from Robyn, Candiace made her feelings clear and confessed to Ashley, Gizelle and Robyn being disloyal and mean. While Karen expressed her frustration over the live video, Candiace maintained that she was only talking about specific people and not Karen or Wendy.

Although it calmed Karen down, Ashley brought up her conversation with Candiace, where the latter was seen saying that Karen was "out on the streets." She also blamed Ashley for spreading rumors about Karen dating other men. However, Candiace felt that the situation was misconstrued and that she hadn't talked about her that way.

Fans blamed Robyn and Gizelle for playing the video on RHOP

Fans took to social media and slammed Robyn and Gizelle for their behavior. Check out what they have to say.

Charlie @Sircharlesman Candiace needs to realize that Robyn and Gizelle are a package deal. Fallout with one, may as well fall out with the other. Robyn doesn’t think for herself. #RHOP Candiace needs to realize that Robyn and Gizelle are a package deal. Fallout with one, may as well fall out with the other. Robyn doesn’t think for herself. #RHOP

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Robyn and Gizelle clutching their pearls and acting like Candiace cussed them out #RHOP Robyn and Gizelle clutching their pearls and acting like Candiace cussed them out #RHOP https://t.co/bvVjX1EzvN

🤡🤡🤡 @RudigerValenzu1 Its sad but if this is the way Candiace had to find out Robyn and Gizelle were never her friends so be it. #RHOP Its sad but if this is the way Candiace had to find out Robyn and Gizelle were never her friends so be it. #RHOP

James A. Mack @lilmackytrain @ThePeachReport I hope this is her last season I'm so sick of her it's time the producers break up Robyn and Gizelle I can't take another season of these two. @ThePeachReport I hope this is her last season I'm so sick of her it's time the producers break up Robyn and Gizelle I can't take another season of these two.

CUFF IT. @RickysBurnbook This is what i don’t like about Robyn and Gizelle. They gaslight all of these girls, and pretend to be dumb. Like you understand what that lady means. Hush. This is what i don’t like about Robyn and Gizelle. They gaslight all of these girls, and pretend to be dumb. Like you understand what that lady means. Hush.

LotusAd @LotusAd3 #RHOP Candaice said not one lie!! It's the fact Robyn and Gizelle tried it to shame her like she was going to back down. Robyn is as I keep saying evil, unhappy and hate filled for others. #RHOP Candaice said not one lie!! It's the fact Robyn and Gizelle tried it to shame her like she was going to back down. Robyn is as I keep saying evil, unhappy and hate filled for others.

🧸♥️ @maiii_dear robyn and gizelle really hate that a dark skinned woman dared go against them #RHOP robyn and gizelle really hate that a dark skinned woman dared go against them #RHOP

J🎄 @conniestheo The way Robyn drops a drama bomb and then just casually eats. God she's the worst. Need more people coming after Robyn and Gizelle #RHOP The way Robyn drops a drama bomb and then just casually eats. God she's the worst. Need more people coming after Robyn and Gizelle #RHOP

Kayla VanDunk @KVanDunk This season of Potomac is hard to watch! Robyn and Gizelle are still nasty AF and still like starting shit then playing victim and Candice spoke the truth!! Those 2 and Charisse and Mia are unwatchable and Mia's assistant needs to go too Mia acts like a child! #RHOP This season of Potomac is hard to watch! Robyn and Gizelle are still nasty AF and still like starting shit then playing victim and Candice spoke the truth!! Those 2 and Charisse and Mia are unwatchable and Mia's assistant needs to go too Mia acts like a child! #RHOP

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse Robyn and Gizelle working overtime to be mad about Candiace's Instagram Live lol #RHOP Robyn and Gizelle working overtime to be mad about Candiace's Instagram Live lol #RHOP

Jordy May @JordyinAPocket Robyn and gizelle are not gonna act like what Candiace is saying is soooo bad. Like y’all say the worst shit constantly #RHOP Robyn and gizelle are not gonna act like what Candiace is saying is soooo bad. Like y’all say the worst shit constantly #RHOP

Whattianasays @AdventuresTiana Robyn and Gizelle stay getting mad about folks exposing their made-for-tv relationships. #RHOP Robyn and Gizelle stay getting mad about folks exposing their made-for-tv relationships. #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the episodes progress, there is only more to come if the mid-season trailer is anything to go by. The cast members are set to get into more fights, issues and confrontations in the upcoming weeks.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes